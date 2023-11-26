IMV announces the first wave of the 2023 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awardees at RSNA

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group, the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the medical imaging industry, announced the category winners of the 2023 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards. Congratulations to all the winners, below, who are achieving excellence across a variety of modalities and award categories.

2023 Imaging Awards

CT
Best Customer Satisfaction: Siemens Healthineers
Best System Performance: Canon Medical Systems and Siemens Healthineers
Best Service: Canon Medical Systems 

MR
Best Customer Satisfaction: Siemens Healthineers
Best System Performance: Siemens Healthineers
Best Service: Canon Medical Systems

Nuclear Medicine (SPECT)
Best Customer Satisfaction: Siemens Healthineers
Best System Performance: Siemens Healthineers
Best Service: Siemens Healthineers

PET
Best Customer Satisfaction: Siemens Healthineers
Best System Performance: GE Healthcare
Best Service: GE Healthcare

RF
Best Customer Satisfaction: Siemens Healthineers
Best System Performance: Philips Healthcare
Best Service: Shimadzu and Canon Medical Systems

Radiation Oncology
Best Customer Satisfaction: Varian Medical Systems
Best System Performance: Varian Medical Systems
Best Service: Varian Medical Systems

Mammography
Best Customer Satisfaction: Hologic
Best System Performance: Hologic
Best Service: Hologic

About IMV's ServiceTrak™ Awards

IMV produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ Imaging reports derived from extensive phone interviews with imaging professionals in hospital departments and independent imaging centers in the U.S. Imaging professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the equipment manufacturers, system performance, and the service received for their imaging equipment. Satisfaction ratings are collected on a 10-point scale, in which 10 = "excellent" and 1 = "very poor." Report analysis is based on the percentage of highly satisfied (%HS) responses that are represented by satisfaction ratings of a 9 or 10 on this scale.

The ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards are presented to the manufacturer with the highest %HS in each of three categories, representing the Industry Best of Customer Satisfaction, System Performance, and Service. The Best of Customer Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer who has the highest %HS responses when asked to rate the likelihood they will purchase again from their current manufacturer. The Best of System Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer whose customers have the highest %HS responses when asked to rate their overall system performance. The Best of Service award is given to the manufacturer whose customers give the highest %HS responses when asked to rate overall OEM service performance.

The 2023 ServiceTrak™ Imaging awards are based on interviews conducted with respondents in 2,620 imaging locations having 3,584 systems.

Why IMV?
IMV Medical Information Division, established in 1977, is a trusted marketing research and   consulting firm that specializes in the dynamic fields of diagnostic imaging and clinical diagnostics. Our commitment to in-depth market analysis and comprehensive market research services empowers clients to excel in strategic planning, enhance customer satisfaction, drive product development, and launch successful sales initiatives. All of IMV's reports and data solutions are based on primary research by diagnostic imaging experts. As a trusted provider of market intelligence, IMV gives you the comprehensive information you need to stay two steps ahead and make decisions with confidence! 

