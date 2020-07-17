IMV ServiceTrak™ Awards for Clinical Laboratory Instruments Announced Today

Immunoassay:

Best Service: Beckman Coulter and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Best Customer Satisfaction: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Best System Performance: Beckman Coulter and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Integrated Systems:

Best Service: Beckman Coulter and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Best Customer Satisfaction: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Best System Performance: Beckman Coulter and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Hematology

Best Service: Sysmex America, Inc.

Best Customer Satisfaction: Sysmex America, Inc.

Best System Performance: Sysmex America, Inc.

Coagulation:

Best Service: Instrumentation Laboratory

Best Customer Satisfaction: Diagnostica Stago, Inc.

Best System Performance: Diagnostica Stago, Inc. and Instrumentation Laboratory

AST/ID:

Best Service: Beckman Coulter and bioMérieux

Best Customer Satisfaction: bioMérieux

Best System Performance: bioMérieux

Blood Culture:

Best Service: bioMérieux

Best Customer Satisfaction: bioMérieux

Best System Performance: bioMérieux

Molecular Diagnostics:

Best Service: Cepheid, Inc.

Best Customer Satisfaction: Hologic, Inc.

Best System Performance: BioFire Diagnostics and Cepheid, Inc.

Urinalysis:

Best Service: Beckman Coulter

Best Customer Satisfaction: Beckman Coulter, Roche, and Siemens Healthineers

Best System Performance: Beckman Coulter and Siemens Healthineers

Blood Gas:

Best Service: OPTI Medical Systems and Radiometer America

Best Customer Satisfaction: Instrumentation Laboratory and Siemens Healthineers

Best System Performance: OPTI Medical Systems

The 2020 ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory Awards are based on interviews conducted in 2020 with respondents in 2,229 clinical testing locations having 5,117 instruments. Probing on the customer experience from installation to instrument end of life, IMV ServiceTrak™ has been an industry benchmarking standard for over 25 years.

Clinical laboratory tests are critical to the management of patients and the diagnosis of disease throughout the world. These in vitro tests rely on a wide variety of instruments to measure the relevant analytes in all types of body fluids, including serum, blood, urine, and others. The laboratory instruments are used for everything from performing routine assays that identify early indications of disease to tests that aid in the diagnosis of illness for patients with complaints and symptoms.

Understanding what influences user satisfaction with laboratory instrumentation, instrument service, and instrument manufacturers is key to helping manufacturers ensure that these tests are performed in a timely manner on accurate and reliable equipment.

IMV produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory reports derived from extensive phone and online interviews with laboratory testing professionals in hospitals in the U.S. These reports present an independent analysis of service trends in laboratory diagnostics and include manufacturer ratings for each instrument type. Laboratory professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the instrument manufacturers, the system performance, and the service received for their laboratory testing instruments. Satisfaction ratings are collected on a 10-point scale, in which 10 = "excellent" and 1 = "very poor." Report analysis is based on the percentage of highly satisfied (%HS) responses, which are represented by satisfaction ratings of 9 or 10 on this scale.

The awards are presented to the manufacturer with the highest %HS responses in each of three categories, representing the industry Best of Customer Satisfaction, System Performance, and Service. The Best of Customer Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer that has the highest %HS responses when respondents are asked to rate the likelihood they will purchase again from their current manufacturer. The Best of System Performance award is given to the manufacturer whose customers have the highest %HS responses when asked to rate their overall system performance. The Best of Service award is given to the manufacturer whose customers give the highest %HS responses when asked to rate overall OEM service performance.

