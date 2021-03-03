Imvax abstracts accepted for presentation at AACR 2021 annual meeting

PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imvax, Inc., an emerging oncology leader that is revolutionizing immunotherapy for patients with Glioblastoma (GBM) and other cancers, announced today that its prior and upcoming GBM immunotherapy clinical studies and preclinical studies will be presented as e-posters at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting 2021, April 10-15 and May 17-21.

Details of the abstracts and e-poster presentations are as follows:

Title: ImmuneSense: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2b study of IGV-001, a novel combination autologous cell immunotherapy, in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme

Abstract number: CT241

Session: Phase II clinical trials in progress

Presentation type: E-Poster

Authors: David W Andrews, MD, Mark Exley, PhD, Samantha Garcia, PhD, Kara Pigott, MS, Charles Scott, PhD, Kevin Judy, MD, Tarek Sahmoud, MB, BCh, PhD

Date: Available for browsing on April 10, 2021 through June 21, 2021

Title: Autologous glioblastoma tumor cells treated with an antisense oligonucleotide against insulin-like growth factor type 1 receptor protect mice against GL261 tumor challenge

Abstract number: LB181

Session: Immunology

Presentation type: E-Poster

Authors: Jenny Zilberberg, PhD, Samantha Garcia, PhD, Amelia Zellander, PhD, David Andrews, MD, Mark Exley, PhD.

Date: Available for browsing on April 10, 2021 through June 21, 2021

"Earlier investigational studies of IGV-001 have shown promising results and we look forward to presenting the progress towards our upcoming placebo-controlled phase 2b study," said John Furey, CEO of Imvax. "Our team is enthused by the continued momentum of this study and the impact IGV-001 might have on those fighting GBM."

IGV-001 is a first-in-class personalized immunotherapy for GBM that uses the patient's own tumor cells combined with an antisense molecule to induce a potent immune response. The investigational treatment comprises irradiated autologous glioma cells with an antisense oligodeoxynucleotide directed at the IGF-1R (insulin-like growth factor type 1 receptor). Delivered through an implantable and removable biodiffusion chamber, antigenic products are released and initiate both an innate and adaptive immune response.

About Imvax, Inc.

Imvax™ is an emerging oncology leader that is revolutionizing immunotherapy for patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) and other solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. Its lead platform is IGV-001, an autologous tumor cell immunotherapy that delivers a multi-pronged response against tumor cells by leveraging the patient's immune system as a defense mechanism. Imvax, Inc., headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, has an exclusive license agreement with Thomas Jefferson University granting it the right to develop and market this medical technology.

