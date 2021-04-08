Imvax Appoints Sean Hemingway as Chief Operating Officer

"Sean brings invaluable knowledge of project management, manufacturing operations, and network strategy to Imvax," said John Furey, CEO of Imvax. "His experience will streamline operations, allowing us to refine our antigen-agnostic and proprietary methodology approach to treating tumors with unmet medical needs, helping hundreds of patients across the globe."

Hemingway has over 25 years of experience in biological manufacturing and supply chain. He has held both domestic and international positions and played key roles in several corporate integrations. Prior to joining Imvax, Hemingway was senior vice president and global head of the BioLife Plasma Services Business Unit at Takeda. He has held leadership positions at Pfizer, Genzyme, and Baxalta.

Hemingway holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and an M.S. in Engineering Management from Tufts University.

About Imvax, Inc.

Imvax™ is an emerging oncology leader that is revolutionizing immunotherapy for patients with Glioblastoma (GBM) and other solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. Its lead platform is IGV-001, an autologous tumor cell immunotherapy that delivers a multi-pronged response against tumor cells by leveraging the patient's immune system as a defense mechanism. Imvax, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, has an exclusive license agreement with Thomas Jefferson University granting it the right to develop and market this medical technology.

