Imvax Appoints Wendy DiCicco as New Board Member

"Wendy's depth of experience with growth companies in the life sciences industry makes her a valuable member to our growing board," said John Furey, Imvax Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue towards improving outcomes for people living with devastating and intractable solid tumor cancers, it's critically important that our board members provide perspectives that help us deliver on our strategic goals."

DiCicco is a veteran healthcare executive with financial, operational and corporate development experience. She is a leader in the emerging growth life sciences community, and has served in the roles of board member, financial and operational executive, and advisory consultant.

DiCicco also serves on the boards of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, where she is the audit committee chair, Carmell Therapeutics, and ExpressCells, life sciences companies in the respective fields of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, plasma-based regenerative medicine, and gene editing.

"We are pleased to welcome Wendy to Imvax's board of directors," said Peter B. Corr, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Imvax, Inc. "She is an accomplished leader in the industry and will add tremendous value to Imvax at a crucial point in its growth. Financial expertise at Wendy's level is critical as we plan to move forward in other indications."

DiCicco received a B.S. in accounting from Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science and is a licensed CPA. She is also an appointed Board Leadership Fellow and Corporate Governance Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

About Imvax, Inc.

Imvax, Inc.™ is an emerging oncology leader that is revolutionizing immunotherapy for patients with malignant glioblastomas (GBM) and other solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. It's lead platform is IGV-001, an autologous tumor cell vaccine that delivers a multi-pronged response against tumor cells by leveraging the patient's immune system as a defense mechanism. Imvax, Inc. has an exclusive license agreement with Thomas Jefferson University granting it the right to develop and market this medical technology. Imvax is based in Philadelphia, PA.

