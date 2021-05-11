Imvax to present at UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imvax, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company driven to transform patient treatment and outcomes with its novel technology platform, announced that John Furey, chief executive officer, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Mr. Furey, Dr. David Andrews, chief medical officer, and Dr. Mark Exley, chief scientific officer, will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available for replay for 30 days following the event at https://bit.ly/3gPPF8U.

About Imvax, Inc.

Imvax™ is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company driven to transform and improve patient treatment and outcomes across multiple tumors with unmet medical needs utilizing its novel technology platform. Its lead product candidate, IGV-001, is an investigational personalized combination product for treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. For additional information, please visit www.Imvax.com.

