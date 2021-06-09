IMVU Launches First Digital Wearable NFTs - Available Now On OpenSea

Digital wearable NFTs are the second entry into the blockchain space by IMVU's parent company, Together Labs, who recently secured a no-action letter from the SEC for VCOIN , the first transferable digital currency designed for the metaverse and used widely within IMVU. As NFTs continue to thrive as collectibles, IMVU is changing the narrative on the functionality of these types of digital items. By offering NFTs as a wearable accessory for a user's avatar, users can now proudly flaunt their favorite designer brands within the metaverse for their friends and fellow users to take notice. Merging the exclusivity of high fashion in the physical world and the limitless creativity of the metaverse gives users and designers a fresh new way to explore the emerging NFT space.

"The success of the IMVU fashion show has proven the future of digital fashion in the metaverse is already here," said Lindsay Anne Aamodt, Senior Director of Marketing at IMVU. "With the recent launch of VCOIN to power virtual economies and the natural evolution of wearable NFTs in IMVU, collectors, fashionistas and our dedicated community of users will find amazing value in these digital designs."

Each designer is offering select NFTs which range from accessories to complete outfits to virtual scenes that amplify each designer's brand essence. The NFTs will start at US$100 and the OpenSea auction will last for 30 days. Additionally, IMVU users who wear their NFT virtual fashions on the platform will receive a special bonus gift from IMVU.

Featured NFTs include:

BruceGlen

Sparkle Too Much Bag



Rhinestone Studded Tiered Handbag. Airpod pocket at the handle and Zebra cylinder compartment finishes it. The first two-tiered handbag - there's levels to this!



Yellow Python Bag



The Baller Bag in Wild Cat. A sphere-shaped bag fits snugly and is secured in a metallic-ringed cradle with Faux Yellow Python with Metallic Fuschia trim; Silver Metal Rings; and Silver Hardware



Raver Racer



Spider "Pattern Party" Top with Sunrise Racer Pant

My Mum Made it

Sakura Silk Tie Set



Watercolor Sakura logo printed organic silk crop & skirt set



Pink Sash Blazer Jacket & Skirt Set



Open style blazer jacket with long wide drop sleeves.



White Sheer Ruffle Set



Sheer longline camisole with strap sleeves. Satin ribbon tie at bust.

Mowalola

Cyb3r Luvr



MowalolaTV Character. He is wearing the Cyber Luv Shirt and Mowalola Trousers.



The Gurls Are Fighting



Outfits featured in the scene include Sabi Gurl Tee, ILYM Thong, Lola Land Dress & the XXL Bundle Bag featured in the IMVU Virtual Fashion Show.

& the XXL Bundle Bag featured in the IMVU Virtual Fashion Show. Freak City

Anti-Graffiti



Scene description provided by Freak City LA: Graffiti is the voice of the streets and the city has a lot to say. Abide by the law, but also disobey. Video scene featuring Billie Eilish wearing the oversized bold Anti-Graffiti printed t-shirt with oversized graffiti denim, from our Virtual Fashion Show.



Warrior Princess



Scene description provided by Freak City LA: Saving the metaverse is no easy task, that's why none other than Grimes has been chosen to take us to the next dimension. Video clip featuring Grimes wearing our 1 of 1 satin Warrior Princess Swarovski embellished dress as seen in the Virtual Fashion Show.



Made in USA



Scene description provided by Freak City LA: This is war, the revolution is here. Stand against the system and break the rules. Video scene featuring Nascar Aloe wearing the "Made In USA" revolutionary distressed graffiti knit sweater and silk pleated "Made In USA" revolutionary skirt from the IMVU Virtual Fashion Show.

Mimi Wade

Girl Eating Salad Niçoise Thinking About Bambi



Footage from Mimi Wade's 2021 IMVU Fashion Show: Girl wears Mimi Wade emerald green moiré party dress with lace trim.

2021 IMVU Fashion Show: Girl wears emerald green moiré party dress with lace trim.

I can't meet up tonight, I have a self tape to do, but tomorrow eve I can!



Footage from Mimi Wade's 2021 IMVU Fashion Show: Girl eating pancakes in bed with her bear, wearing Mimi Wade Babydoll Dress

2021 IMVU Fashion Show: Girl eating pancakes in bed with her bear, wearing

Everything okay?



Footage from Mimi Wade's 2021 IMVU Fashion Show: Girl Dancing with Boldini Painting wearing Mimi Wade Babydoll Dress

2021 IMVU Fashion Show: Girl Dancing with Boldini Painting wearing Gypsy Sport

I Love NY Souvenir Hoodie



Oversized orange sweatshirt features the iconic "I <3 NY" souvenir print



Anti-Camo Bubble Jacket + Pants



Pink camouflage printed bubble jacket and joggers



BLM Patchwork Shirt Dress



Multicolored patchwork t-shirt with BLM graffiti across the chest.

The looks debuted at the IMVU Virtual Fashion Show, which is archived on IMVU's YouTube Channel. Producers for the IMVU Virtual Fashion Show include: Spirit Twin, Justin Romero, Valerie Campbell, Lizzie Klein, Elizabeth Peterson, Gabriel Roland, Olivia de Camps, and Lindsay Anne Aamodt. Logo designed by Sarah Banks with a track by Spirit Twin entitled "Angel 333 (Ayegy Remix)". All digital art was created in collaboration with the fashion designers by the following IMVU Creators:

Mowalola: Yannomi, Exif, and LaLov ( Marta LaLov )

) Gypsy Sport: Naitve, Ogi, GothicGarden, SeanOwenBlue

Freak City: Roy, Kotimori, Gotlane

Mimi Wade : Lizzie Klein , Gad ( Nathan Stewart ), Brats (Nicole)

: , Gad ( ), Brats (Nicole) BruceGlen: Vues, iDezzBanks, Gaset

My Mum Made It: YALLA

About IMVU

Based in Silicon Valley, IMVU (imm-view) is the world's largest friendship discovery and social platform, and a top 5 grossing app in the App Store, where millions of users customize their avatars and explore over 40,000+ destinations to connect with each other. Through chat and events, IMVU's massive metaverse enables and empowers friendship and human connection. A community of hundreds of thousands of users power IMVU's peer to peer economy by designing and selling virtual fashion designs and destinations, adding to a growing catalog of 50 million items. The IMVU experience is available on the web, a desktop app, and as an iOS and Android app.

About Together Labs

Together Labs innovates technologies that empower people worldwide to connect, create and earn in virtual worlds. Our mission is to redefine social media as a catalyst for authentic human connection through the development of a family of products grounded in this core value. These include: IMVU, the world's largest friendship discovery and social platform; VCOIN, the first regulatory-approved transferable digital currency; and WithMe, an upcoming mobile platform built on insights from the science of friendship. For more information, please visit https://togetherlabs.com/ .

Media contacts:

Lindsay Anne Aamodt, [email protected]

Rogers & Cowan PMK, [email protected]

SOURCE IMVU, Inc.