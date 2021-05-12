IMVU Presents Emerging Fashion Designers Collina Strada, Mowalola, Gypsy Sport, Freak City, And Mimi Wade To Headline Revolutionary Digital Fashion And NFT Showcase

By offering access to the digital world to emerging designers, IMVU will bring fashion design into the metaverse in ways that have not been explored until now. The event will feature custom digital rooms built on the IMVU platform for designers to debut pre-collections and other digital items that could never be created in real life. The event will also feature well-known fashion icon Princess Gollum interacting with fans and commenting on the collections.

Designers participating in the IMVU Virtual Fashion Show are:

"We want to show the world that real life fashion drives meaningful connection, creativity and expression in virtual worlds too. At IMVU, we're proud to be pioneers in digital fashion and we are excited to work with these incredibly talented designers to bring their vision to life for our millions of users around the globe," said Senior Director of Marketing, Lindsay Anne Aamodt at IMVU. "Being able to host a fashion show on our platform unlocks access to experiences for a wider group of diverse communities. We want to show everyone that it's easy for anyone to create unique fashions and market them on IMVU to make real money with the creator tools we provide. We are so excited for this event, and we hope our community and designers alike are able to find meaningful experiences together."

Unique pieces from the designers' collections will be sold as NFTs for purchase following the show on IMVU's OpenSea marketplace. These novelty pieces under each brand label offer access to those who are high fashion fans to be able to purchase one-of-a-kind items from their favorite brands.

"It was a great opportunity to do something fun to showcase our pre-collection and have access to a whole other community that wouldn't necessarily know about the brand," says Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada. "I've always wanted to create our own animals and this was a great partnership for this." Collina Strada NFTs will be sold on Hicetnunc in order to adhere to the brand's commitment to sustainability.

To learn more about IMVU and its Virtual Fashion Show, please visit the website at IMVU.com or on social media via Instagram and YouTube . Producers for the IMVU Virtual Fashion Show include: Spirit Twin, Justin Romero, Valerie Campbell, Lizzie Klein, Elizabeth Peterson, Gabriel Roland, Olivia de Camps, and Lindsay Anne Aamodt. Logo designed by Sarah Banks with a track by Spirit Twin entitled "Angel 333 (Ayegy Remix)". All digital art was created in collaboration with the fashion designers by the following IMVU Creators:

Collina Strada : EsmeShaw; SecondHarvest, Pharmacist, MissC

: EsmeShaw; SecondHarvest, Pharmacist, MissC Mowalola: Yannomi, Exif, and LaLov ( Marta LaLov )

) Gypsy Sport: Naitve, Ogi, GothicGarden, SeanOwenBlue

Freak City: Roy, Kotimori, Gotlane

Mimi Wade : Lizzie Klein , Gad ( Nathan Stewart ), Brats (Nicole)

: , Gad ( ), Brats (Nicole) BruceGlen: Vues, iDezzBanks, Gaset

My Mum Made It: YALLA

About IMVU

Based in Silicon Valley, IMVU (imm-view) is the world's largest friendship discovery and social platform, and a top 5 grossing app in the App Store, where millions of users customize their avatars and explore over 40,000+ destinations to connect with each other. Through chat and events, IMVU's massive metaverse enables and empowers friendship and human connection. A community of hundreds of thousands of users power IMVU's peer to peer economy by designing and selling virtual fashion designs and destinations, adding to a growing catalog of 50 million items. The IMVU experience is available on the web , a desktop app, and as an iOS and Android app.

About Together Labs

Together Labs innovates technologies that empower people worldwide to connect, create and earn in virtual worlds. Our mission is to redefine social media as a catalyst for authentic human connection through the development of a family of products grounded in this core value. These include: IMVU, the world's largest friendship discovery and social platform; VCOIN, the first regulatory-approved transferable digital currency; and WithMe, an upcoming mobile platform built on insights from the science of friendship. For more information, please visit https://togetherlabs.com/ .

Media contacts:

Lindsay Anne Aamodt, [email protected]

Rogers & Cowan PMK, [email protected]

SOURCE IMVU, Inc.

Related Links

https://about.imvu.com/

