IMVU Presents Emerging Fashion Designers Collina Strada, Mowalola, Gypsy Sport, Freak City, And Mimi Wade To Headline Revolutionary Digital Fashion And NFT Showcase
IMVU Virtual Fashion Show Hosted on IMVU Platform and Streamed Live on May 27-28
May 12, 2021, 09:01 ET
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven of the world's top emerging fashion designers are joining leading friend discovery metaverse platform and social app IMVU, for a revolutionary digital fashion and NFT showcase event to debut their creative styles, collections, and designs on May 27 and 28. The fashion designers, including Collina Strada, Mowalola, Gypsy Sport, Freak City, Mimi Wade, My Mum Made It, and BruceGlen in collaboration with Creators from the IMVU community, will host a fully immersive and digital experience that turns a real life runway into a completely innovative show. The IMVU Virtual Fashion Show will be streamed on IMVU's YouTube channel and Instagram Live starting at 1pm PST on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28. All of the designers' digital items will be available for purchase by IMVU players starting Friday, May 28. Additionally, select exclusive items will be featured for auction as NFTs on IMVU's OpenSea marketplace. After purchase, the NFTs can then be modeled in the IMVU metaverse.
By offering access to the digital world to emerging designers, IMVU will bring fashion design into the metaverse in ways that have not been explored until now. The event will feature custom digital rooms built on the IMVU platform for designers to debut pre-collections and other digital items that could never be created in real life. The event will also feature well-known fashion icon Princess Gollum interacting with fans and commenting on the collections.
Designers participating in the IMVU Virtual Fashion Show are:
"We want to show the world that real life fashion drives meaningful connection, creativity and expression in virtual worlds too. At IMVU, we're proud to be pioneers in digital fashion and we are excited to work with these incredibly talented designers to bring their vision to life for our millions of users around the globe," said Senior Director of Marketing, Lindsay Anne Aamodt at IMVU. "Being able to host a fashion show on our platform unlocks access to experiences for a wider group of diverse communities. We want to show everyone that it's easy for anyone to create unique fashions and market them on IMVU to make real money with the creator tools we provide. We are so excited for this event, and we hope our community and designers alike are able to find meaningful experiences together."
Unique pieces from the designers' collections will be sold as NFTs for purchase following the show on IMVU's OpenSea marketplace. These novelty pieces under each brand label offer access to those who are high fashion fans to be able to purchase one-of-a-kind items from their favorite brands.
"It was a great opportunity to do something fun to showcase our pre-collection and have access to a whole other community that wouldn't necessarily know about the brand," says Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada. "I've always wanted to create our own animals and this was a great partnership for this." Collina Strada NFTs will be sold on Hicetnunc in order to adhere to the brand's commitment to sustainability.
To learn more about IMVU and its Virtual Fashion Show, please visit the website at IMVU.com or on social media via Instagram and YouTube. Producers for the IMVU Virtual Fashion Show include: Spirit Twin, Justin Romero, Valerie Campbell, Lizzie Klein, Elizabeth Peterson, Gabriel Roland, Olivia de Camps, and Lindsay Anne Aamodt. Logo designed by Sarah Banks with a track by Spirit Twin entitled "Angel 333 (Ayegy Remix)". All digital art was created in collaboration with the fashion designers by the following IMVU Creators:
- Collina Strada: EsmeShaw; SecondHarvest, Pharmacist, MissC
- Mowalola: Yannomi, Exif, and LaLov (Marta LaLov)
- Gypsy Sport: Naitve, Ogi, GothicGarden, SeanOwenBlue
- Freak City: Roy, Kotimori, Gotlane
- Mimi Wade: Lizzie Klein, Gad (Nathan Stewart), Brats (Nicole)
- BruceGlen: Vues, iDezzBanks, Gaset
- My Mum Made It: YALLA
About IMVU
Based in Silicon Valley, IMVU (imm-view) is the world's largest friendship discovery and social platform, and a top 5 grossing app in the App Store, where millions of users customize their avatars and explore over 40,000+ destinations to connect with each other. Through chat and events, IMVU's massive metaverse enables and empowers friendship and human connection. A community of hundreds of thousands of users power IMVU's peer to peer economy by designing and selling virtual fashion designs and destinations, adding to a growing catalog of 50 million items. The IMVU experience is available on the web, a desktop app, and as an iOS and Android app.
About Together Labs
Together Labs innovates technologies that empower people worldwide to connect, create and earn in virtual worlds. Our mission is to redefine social media as a catalyst for authentic human connection through the development of a family of products grounded in this core value. These include: IMVU, the world's largest friendship discovery and social platform; VCOIN, the first regulatory-approved transferable digital currency; and WithMe, an upcoming mobile platform built on insights from the science of friendship. For more information, please visit https://togetherlabs.com/.
