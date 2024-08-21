In 2 Years, Quilt Built the Most Efficient 2-Zone Heat Pump in an Incumbent-Heavy Market

New AHRI certifications show that Quilt's home climate system has a record-breaking SEER2 of 25 and HSPF2 of 12

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quilt , the smart home climate company, today announced outstanding new efficiency metrics. In an incumbent-heavy market, 2-year-old Quilt built the smartest, most efficient way to heat and cool your home. With an industry-leading SEER2 of 25, HSPF2 of 12, and Energy Star™ certification, Quilt is the most efficient 2-zone heat pump on the market. Quilt's efficiency ratings are certified by the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), the independent trade association that verifies the efficiency of all heating and cooling systems on the market.

These ratings only scratch the surface of Quilt's holistic efficiency. With intelligent room-by-room control, Quilt adjusts to the needs of each room and automatically switches to Eco Mode when spaces are unoccupied. This drives real-world efficiency far higher than these already exceptional baseline metrics.

Quilt was founded in 2022 by three former Google leaders and self-proclaimed "Climate Dads" committed to passing on a better climate future to the next generation. Quilt's smart home climate system was built by industry veterans from Google, Apple, Nest, and Tesla, and designed by renowned Bay Area design team Mike & Maaike .

These new record-breaking efficiency metrics mean Quilt qualifies for every rebate and incentive available. Quilt offers point-of-sale rebates so homeowners pay less at checkout, making energy-efficient heat pumps more accessible.

"At Quilt, we're a nimble team focused on bringing exceptional design and next-level efficiency to an industry dominated by legacy brands," said Paul Lambert, Co-founder and CEO of Quilt. "Our combination of best-in-class hardware, software, and design is proof that close collaboration can create technology that's not only advanced but also highly appealing and easy to adopt, bringing us into the electrified future."

"Quilt's 2-zone heat pump has set a new benchmark for efficiency and sustainability," said Matthew Knoll, Co-founder and CTO of Quilt. "I'm proud of our expert technology team for using their expertise and passion to help solve some of the biggest issues of our generation. Quilt is reducing carbon emissions, while also encouraging innovation across the HVAC industry and meeting the needs of modern homeowners."

Why these metrics matter:

SEER2 stands for Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio 2, which measures the amount of cooling provided for the energy consumed. The higher the SEER2 rating, the more energy-efficient the unit. In order to qualify for Energy Star ™ and available tax credits, systems must meet or exceed a SEER2 of 16. Quilt's SEER2 rating sets a new benchmark for efficiency, exceeding industry standards. Standard heat pumps typically fall between 13 and 15, high-efficiency models range from 16 to 19, and the most advanced systems achieve SEER2 ratings of 17 to 24. Quilt's SEER2 is 25.

HSPF2 stands for Heating Seasonal Performance Factor 2, which measures the amount of heating provided for the energy consumed. The higher the HSPF2 rating, the more efficient the unit, meaning it costs less and uses less energy to operate. In order to qualify for Energy Star™ and available tax credits, systems must meet or exceed an HSPF2 of 9.5. The best, most efficient 2-zone systems on the market have an HSPF2 between 8 and 11. Quilt's HSPF2 is 12.

Heat pumps are critical to our electric future. To meet the Department of Energy's decarbonization goals we need to convert 100 million existing homes to heat pumps by 2050. Quilt's smart, sleek, customizable system designed for the modern homeowner is poised to be the flag-bearing product that accelerates home electrification.

Quilt launched in May 2024 and has already sold out through 2024. Installations are beginning in the Bay Area, with new markets launching soon after. To learn more about what Quilt's efficiency means for your home, visit Quilt.com/tech-specs .

ABOUT QUILT: Quilt creates home climate systems designed to move humanity off fossil fuels. Built by industry veterans from Google, Apple, Nest, and Tesla, and backed by top climate investors, Quilt is the smartest way to heat and cool your home. Quilt's systems blend seamlessly into any home environment, offering intuitive room-by-room control, occupancy awareness for unmatched energy efficiency, and temperature preconditioning to create the most advanced and comfortable system available. With Quilt's transparent and integrated purchasing and installation process, homeowners can enjoy an all-electric, rebate-eligible, and sophisticated solution for their home climate needs. To learn more, visit Quilt.com .

