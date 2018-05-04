In 2017 the IVD Market in China was Estimated at $3.2 Billion, and is Expected to Reach $5.95 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
In 2017, the IVD market in China was estimated at $3,200 million and is expected to show annual growth of 13.2% to reach $5,955 million in 2022. Supporting growth will be a modernizing healthcare infrastructure and steady migration from manual to automated processes.
As an in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, China trails only the populous, developed economy markets of the United States, western European countries, and Japan. The country and its healthcare system are confronted by challenges shared by less developed countries, but also burdens common among developed middle-income and affluent countries such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and diseases of aging. China as an IVD market opportunity is defined by its standing next to other populous countries with demonstrated economic promise for over the past decade - Brazil, Russia and India; collectively with China referred to as one of the important, rapidly growing BRIC nations.
China offers a large market opportunity but much of this potential remains untapped. With one fifth of the world's population, it is the second largest clinical laboratory market in Asia and one of the world's fastest growing. But by world standards, the healthcare system needs modernization and expansion to serve rural populations. Even in the major cities, most residents cannot afford healthcare.
In the last 30 years, the rate of Chinese economic growth has been impressive, averaging 8% - 10% growth in GDP per year. The economy has grown more than 10 times during that 30-year period, with China's GDP now exceeding $9 trillion. Most analysts project that based on these GDP measures, China will become the largest economy in the world by mid 21st century. However, China's state spending on health has failed to keep up with its booming economy. In 2006, China's government health expenditure was less than 1% of GDP, ranking China 156th out of 196 countries surveyed by the WHO. While this has expanded in recent years, the amount is still minimal considering the size of the population and the huge gap to be filled. Furthermore, government spending has tended to favor urban populations; according to the WHO, only 25% of public-health money was devoted to rural areas, home to roughly 57% of the population.
China also suffers from a significant shortage of trained physicians. In 2017, the China Ministry of Health estimated that there were approximately 1.7 doctors per 1,000 people, a number that has not shown any significant change since the early 2000s. Nationwide, about 17% of public hospital medical staff members had a bachelor's or graduate degree. In village and township hospitals, just 2.2% had a university education, according to health ministry exhibits. China has recently embarked on some reforms to start narrowing that gap. As part of the reforms, more independence was granted to hospitals, of which there are more than 65,000 throughout the country. This meant that healthcare officials at the local levels and hospital managers had more authority than before. There are currently about 1,200 private and public hospitals that serve the wealthy, mostly government employees and company insured. These state-of-the-art Class 1 hospitals are always looking to upgrade. Another 6,800 Class 2 private and public hospitals have engaged in slow modernization efforts as part of the reform plan. About 40,000 township health centers now offer very rudimentary diagnostics, which are also showing signs of improvements and upgrades as a result of the reforms. Still underserved are 150,000 privately-run village clinics that offer almost no services except those such as blood pressure, thermometer and pregnancy tests.
This hospital and clinic infrastructure is supported by at least 18,000 hospital-based labs. They help support hospital services that have been cut in order to help fund expansion into rural areas. There are very few private laboratories or reference labs in China. It is estimated that private labs account for 1% - 5% of the IVD testing in China, but they are very aggressive and offer sophisticated testing not generally available in hospital labs. Currently, only the top-tier of hospitals has the resources to buy the type of clinical laboratory equipment used in developed countries.
In April 2009, the State Council, China's cabinet, announced $120-billion-plus initial phase of a 10-year plan to improve the country's healthcare system. Included in the plan is the construction of a medical clinic in every village and at least one hospital in every county. China also pledged to expand medical insurance: government subsidies for insurance premiums aim to extend at least basic coverage to 90% or more of China's 1.4 billion people.
IVD market growth in China will remain considerably higher than in the mature markets of U.S. and Western Europe, offering a significant opportunity to manufacturers able to work within the Chinese infrastructure. Through the foreseeable future, China will continue to offer one of the fastest growing markets for IVD products, even for western-style lab instrumentation and advanced tests outside of the scope of recent public healthcare network expansion.
This report provides the following market data:
- Market by Province (Guangdong, Shangdong, Henan, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Hebei, Hunan, Anhui, Zhejiang, Others)
- Market by Rural/Urban
- Regulatory Process for IVD Products in China
- Companies Operating in China
- Disease Statistics in China
- Healthcare Spending in China
- Economic Statistics
- Market Drivers and Restrainers
- Venues for IVD Test Usage
The report is designed to provide the reader with an overview of the Chinese laboratory market and its influences. The focus is on the IVD discipline including reagents, consumables, calibrators and controls of the following sub-segments:
Clinical Chemistry: routine lab testing; substrates, enzymes, homogeneous immunoassays, proteins, ISE (non-POC), HBA1c (non-POC), includes urinalysis and blood chemistry testing.
Immunoassays: hormones and thyroid function, tumor markers, allergy, anemia, neonatal tests, prenatal tests, interleukins, PCT, toxicology and common infectious diseases (HIV, hepatitis, influenza)
Microbiology and Molecular Testing: manual and automated tests, culture media (to be prepared or ready to use), latex tests, transport media, blood culture, sensitivity discs, Gram and other stains, MTB culture, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma, nucleic acid testing.
Point-of-Care Testing: all POC tests for cardiology, toxicology, coagulation, diabetes, infectious diseases, including POC and non-POC blood gas and electrolytes, and glucose self-monitoring tests.
Histology/Cytology: PAP, HE, IHC, ISH, FISH, primary and secondary antibodies.
Included in the report are trends influencing the industry and country-level data including incidence of disease, life expectancy, population demographics, economic status, healthcare utilization and other market influences.
Specific Market Data include the following segments:
- China General Chemistries Market
- China Blood Gases Testing Market
- China Urinalysis Testing Market
- China POC Glucose Market
- China POC Infectious Disease Market
- China POC Other Market
- China Infectious Disease Immunoassay Market
- China Blood Bank Immunoassay Market
- China Other Diseases Immunoassay Market
- China Molecular Microbiology Market
- China Blood Bank Molecular Market
- China HPV Molecular Market
- China Cancer Molecular Market
- China Other Molecular Market
- China ID/AST Market
- China Molecular Microbiology Market
- China HPV Testing Market
- China CTC Testing Market
- China Other Histology/Cytology Market
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Table Market Drivers and Restraints: IVD Market in China
- Scope and Methodology
- Major Findings of the Report
- IVD Market in China
- Table China IVD Market, 2017 and 2022 ($ millions)
2. China in Context
- Overview
- Table China IVD Market vs. China Medical Device Market, 2017-2022
- Table China Market Dynamics
- Population Trends
- Table Total Midyear Population by Broad Age Group: China (million persons), 2010-2050
- Table Total Midyear Population by Broad Age Group: China (million persons), 2010-2050
- Table Total Number of Births in China by Year, 1990-2010 and Forecast 2020-2050
- Table China Life Expectancy at Birth in Years, 2010-2050
- Table Elderly Dependency Ratio in China and Other Select Countries, 2010 and 2050
- Disease Demographics
- Diabetes
- Cancer
- Table Top 5 Cancers Affecting Chinese Population (ranked by total number of cases), 2010-2017
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Infectious Disease Threats
- Hepatitis
- HIV/AIDS
- Tuberculosis
- Chinese Economy
- Table China GDP, GDP (PPP) and Health Spending, 1990-2015 (billions of $)
3. Clinical Laboratory Structure in China
- Clinical Laboratory Tests
- Test Types
- Table Types of IVD and Clinical Laboratory Tests, 2018
- VVenues for Test Usage
- Table Utilization of Beds in Medical Institutions: China's Average Length of Stay is Increasing Slightly, 1985-2016
- Table Number of Visits and Admissions to Hospital Institutions in China Annually, 2015
- Urban vs. Rural IVD Market
- Table China In Vitro Diagnostic Reagent Sales by Urban/Rural Environment, 2017
- Table Province-level Administrative Divisions of China
- Table Per Capita IVD Expenditures by China Province/Region, 2017 (Guangdon, Shangdon, Henan Sichuan, Jiangsu, Hebei, Hunan, Anhui, Hubei, Zhejiang, Others)
- Table China IVD Market by Province/Region
- Chinese Healthcare Reform and Hospital Infrastructure
- China Regulation and Medical Device Policy Challenges
- Distribution in China
- Medical Device Regulation Overview: China
4. IVD Markets in China
- Market Introduction and Summary
- Table China In Vitro Diagnostic Sales by Market Segment, 2017-2022 (Clinical Chemistry, Infectious Disease Immunoassays, Other Immunoassays, Blood Bank Screening, POC Glucose, POC Other, ID/AST, Microbiology Molecular, PT/INR Lab, Blood Group/Typing, Blood Type Molecular, HPV, CTC, Others)
- Table China In Vitro Diagnostic Sales by Market Segment, 2017-2022 ($ millions)
- Table China In Vitro Diagnostic Sales by Market Segment, 2017 Market Distribution (%)
- Clinical Chemistry
- Table China - Clinical Chemistry IVD Market, 2017-2022
- Table China - Clinical Chemistry IVD Market Distribution, 2017-2022 (%)
- Table China - Clinical Chemistry IVD Market Value by Segment, 2017 vs. 2022
- Point-of-Care (POC) Testing
- Table China - Point-of-Care IVD Market, 2017-2022
- Table China - Point-of-Care IVD Market Distribution, 2017-2022 (%)
- Table China - Point-of-Care IVD Market Value by Segment, 2017 vs. 2022
- Immunoassays
- Table China - Immunoassay IVD Market, 2017-2022
- Table China - Immunoassay IVD Market Distribution, 2017-2022 (%)
- Table China - Immunoassay IVD Market Value by Segment, 2017 vs. 2022
- Molecular Assays
- Table China - Molecular Assay IVD Market, 2017-2022
- Table China - Molecular Assay IVD Market Distribution, 2017-2022 (%)
- Table China - Molecular Assay IVD Market Value by Segment, 2017 vs. 2022
- Table HIV Statistics in China, 2016
- Hematology
- Table China - Hematology IVD Market, 2017-2022
- Coagulation
- Table China - Coagulation IVD Market, 2017-2022
- Microbiology
- Table China Infectious Disease Classification Tier, December 2017 Impact
- Table China - Microbiology IVD Market, 2017-2022
- Table China - Microbiology IVD Market Distribution, 2017-2022 (%)
- Table China - Microbiology IVD Market Value by Segment, 2017 vs. 2022
- Tests Used in Blood Banking
- Table China - Blood Bank Test IVD Market, 2017-2022
- Table Prevalence of Transfusion-transmissible Infections in Blood Donations (Median, Interquartile range (IQR), by Income Group
- Histology and Cytology
- Table China - Histology/Cytology IVD Market, 2017-2022
- Table China - Histology/Cytology IVD Market Distribution, 2017-2022 (%)
- Table China - Histology/Cytology IVD Market Value by Segment, 2017 vs. 2022
- Prenatal and Genetic Test Services
5. Company Activity in China
- China IVD Market Participant Overview
- Abbott Laboratories
- Arkray
- Becton, Dickinson & Co.
- bioMrieux, Inc.
- Bio-RAD Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Hologic, Inc.
- Horiba Medical
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Luminex Corporation
- MedMira
- Mindray Medical International, Ltd.
- Myriad Genetics
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Promega Corporation
- Qiagen N.V.
- Roche
- Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering
- Siemens AG
- Sysmex Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
6. Sources of Information
