In 2017 the IVD Market in China was Estimated at $3.2 Billion, and is Expected to Reach $5.95 Billion by 2022

In 2017, the IVD market in China was estimated at $3,200 million and is expected to show annual growth of 13.2% to reach $5,955 million in 2022. Supporting growth will be a modernizing healthcare infrastructure and steady migration from manual to automated processes.

As an in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, China trails only the populous, developed economy markets of the United States, western European countries, and Japan. The country and its healthcare system are confronted by challenges shared by less developed countries, but also burdens common among developed middle-income and affluent countries such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and diseases of aging. China as an IVD market opportunity is defined by its standing next to other populous countries with demonstrated economic promise for over the past decade - Brazil, Russia and India; collectively with China referred to as one of the important, rapidly growing BRIC nations.

China offers a large market opportunity but much of this potential remains untapped. With one fifth of the world's population, it is the second largest clinical laboratory market in Asia and one of the world's fastest growing. But by world standards, the healthcare system needs modernization and expansion to serve rural populations. Even in the major cities, most residents cannot afford healthcare.

In the last 30 years, the rate of Chinese economic growth has been impressive, averaging 8% - 10% growth in GDP per year. The economy has grown more than 10 times during that 30-year period, with China's GDP now exceeding $9 trillion. Most analysts project that based on these GDP measures, China will become the largest economy in the world by mid 21st century. However, China's state spending on health has failed to keep up with its booming economy. In 2006, China's government health expenditure was less than 1% of GDP, ranking China 156th out of 196 countries surveyed by the WHO. While this has expanded in recent years, the amount is still minimal considering the size of the population and the huge gap to be filled. Furthermore, government spending has tended to favor urban populations; according to the WHO, only 25% of public-health money was devoted to rural areas, home to roughly 57% of the population.

China also suffers from a significant shortage of trained physicians. In 2017, the China Ministry of Health estimated that there were approximately 1.7 doctors per 1,000 people, a number that has not shown any significant change since the early 2000s. Nationwide, about 17% of public hospital medical staff members had a bachelor's or graduate degree. In village and township hospitals, just 2.2% had a university education, according to health ministry exhibits. China has recently embarked on some reforms to start narrowing that gap. As part of the reforms, more independence was granted to hospitals, of which there are more than 65,000 throughout the country. This meant that healthcare officials at the local levels and hospital managers had more authority than before. There are currently about 1,200 private and public hospitals that serve the wealthy, mostly government employees and company insured. These state-of-the-art Class 1 hospitals are always looking to upgrade. Another 6,800 Class 2 private and public hospitals have engaged in slow modernization efforts as part of the reform plan. About 40,000 township health centers now offer very rudimentary diagnostics, which are also showing signs of improvements and upgrades as a result of the reforms. Still underserved are 150,000 privately-run village clinics that offer almost no services except those such as blood pressure, thermometer and pregnancy tests.

This hospital and clinic infrastructure is supported by at least 18,000 hospital-based labs. They help support hospital services that have been cut in order to help fund expansion into rural areas. There are very few private laboratories or reference labs in China. It is estimated that private labs account for 1% - 5% of the IVD testing in China, but they are very aggressive and offer sophisticated testing not generally available in hospital labs. Currently, only the top-tier of hospitals has the resources to buy the type of clinical laboratory equipment used in developed countries.

In April 2009, the State Council, China's cabinet, announced $120-billion-plus initial phase of a 10-year plan to improve the country's healthcare system. Included in the plan is the construction of a medical clinic in every village and at least one hospital in every county. China also pledged to expand medical insurance: government subsidies for insurance premiums aim to extend at least basic coverage to 90% or more of China's 1.4 billion people.

Since county-level hospitals cater to more than 900 million individuals, developing these hospitals will lead to a recognizable difference in the nation's health. In 2017, the IVD market in China was estimated at $3,200 million and is expected to show annual growth of 13.2% to reach $5,955 million in 2022. Supporting growth will be a modernizing healthcare infrastructure and steady migration from manual to automated processes.

IVD market growth in China will remain considerably higher than in the mature markets of U.S. and Western Europe, offering a significant opportunity to manufacturers able to work within the Chinese infrastructure. Through the foreseeable future, China will continue to offer one of the fastest growing markets for IVD products, even for western-style lab instrumentation and advanced tests outside of the scope of recent public healthcare network expansion.

This report provides the following market data:

Market by Province ( Guangdong , Shangdong, Henan , Sichuan , Jiangsu , Hebei , Hunan , Anhui , Zhejiang , Others)

, Shangdong, , , , , , , , Others) Market by Rural/Urban

Regulatory Process for IVD Products in China

Companies Operating in China

Disease Statistics in China

Healthcare Spending in China

Economic Statistics

Market Drivers and Restrainers

Venues for IVD Test Usage

The report is designed to provide the reader with an overview of the Chinese laboratory market and its influences. The focus is on the IVD discipline including reagents, consumables, calibrators and controls of the following sub-segments:



Clinical Chemistry: routine lab testing; substrates, enzymes, homogeneous immunoassays, proteins, ISE (non-POC), HBA1c (non-POC), includes urinalysis and blood chemistry testing.

Immunoassays: hormones and thyroid function, tumor markers, allergy, anemia, neonatal tests, prenatal tests, interleukins, PCT, toxicology and common infectious diseases (HIV, hepatitis, influenza)



Microbiology and Molecular Testing: manual and automated tests, culture media (to be prepared or ready to use), latex tests, transport media, blood culture, sensitivity discs, Gram and other stains, MTB culture, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma, nucleic acid testing.



Point-of-Care Testing: all POC tests for cardiology, toxicology, coagulation, diabetes, infectious diseases, including POC and non-POC blood gas and electrolytes, and glucose self-monitoring tests.



Histology/Cytology: PAP, HE, IHC, ISH, FISH, primary and secondary antibodies.



Included in the report are trends influencing the industry and country-level data including incidence of disease, life expectancy, population demographics, economic status, healthcare utilization and other market influences.



Specific Market Data include the following segments:

China General Chemistries Market

China Blood Gases Testing Market

China Urinalysis Testing Market

China POC Glucose Market

China POC Infectious Disease Market

China POC Other Market

China Infectious Disease Immunoassay Market

China Blood Bank Immunoassay Market

China Other Diseases Immunoassay Market

China Molecular Microbiology Market

China Blood Bank Molecular Market

China HPV Molecular Market

China Cancer Molecular Market

China Other Molecular Market

China ID/AST Market

China Molecular Microbiology Market

China HPV Testing Market

China CTC Testing Market

China Other Histology/Cytology Market

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Introduction

Table Market Drivers and Restraints: IVD Market in China

Scope and Methodology

Major Findings of the Report

IVD Market in China

Table China IVD Market, 2017 and 2022 ($ millions)

2. China in Context

Overview

Table China IVD Market vs. China Medical Device Market, 2017-2022



Table China Market Dynamics

Population Trends

Table Total Midyear Population by Broad Age Group: China (million persons), 2010-2050



Table Total Midyear Population by Broad Age Group: China (million persons), 2010-2050



Table Total Number of Births in China by Year, 1990-2010 and Forecast 2020-2050

by Year, 1990-2010 and Forecast 2020-2050

Table China Life Expectancy at Birth in Years, 2010-2050



Table Elderly Dependency Ratio in China and Other Select Countries, 2010 and 2050

and Other Select Countries, 2010 and 2050 Disease Demographics

Diabetes

Cancer

Table Top 5 Cancers Affecting Chinese Population (ranked by total number of cases), 2010-2017

Cardiovascular Disease

Infectious Disease Threats

Hepatitis

HIV/AIDS

Tuberculosis

Chinese Economy

Table China GDP, GDP (PPP) and Health Spending, 1990-2015 (billions of $)

3. Clinical Laboratory Structure in China

Clinical Laboratory Tests

Test Types

Table Types of IVD and Clinical Laboratory Tests, 2018

VVenues for Test Usage

Table Utilization of Beds in Medical Institutions: China's Average Length of Stay is Increasing Slightly, 1985-2016



Table Number of Visits and Admissions to Hospital Institutions in China Annually, 2015

Annually, 2015 Urban vs. Rural IVD Market

Table China In Vitro Diagnostic Reagent Sales by Urban/Rural Environment, 2017



Table Province-level Administrative Divisions of China



Table Per Capita IVD Expenditures by China Province /Region, 2017 (Guangdon, Shangdon, Henan Sichuan, Jiangsu , Hebei , Hunan , Anhui , Hubei , Zhejiang , Others)

/Region, 2017 (Guangdon, Shangdon, Henan Sichuan, , , , , , , Others)

Table China IVD Market by Province/Region

Chinese Healthcare Reform and Hospital Infrastructure

China Regulation and Medical Device Policy Challenges

Distribution in China

Medical Device Regulation Overview: China

4. IVD Markets in China

Market Introduction and Summary

Table China In Vitro Diagnostic Sales by Market Segment, 2017-2022 (Clinical Chemistry, Infectious Disease Immunoassays, Other Immunoassays, Blood Bank Screening, POC Glucose, POC Other, ID/AST, Microbiology Molecular, PT/INR Lab, Blood Group/Typing, Blood Type Molecular, HPV, CTC, Others)



Table China In Vitro Diagnostic Sales by Market Segment, 2017-2022 ($ millions)



Table China In Vitro Diagnostic Sales by Market Segment, 2017 Market Distribution (%)

Clinical Chemistry

Table China - Clinical Chemistry IVD Market, 2017-2022



Table China - Clinical Chemistry IVD Market Distribution, 2017-2022 (%)



Table China - Clinical Chemistry IVD Market Value by Segment, 2017 vs. 2022

Point-of-Care (POC) Testing

Table China - Point-of-Care IVD Market, 2017-2022



Table China - Point-of-Care IVD Market Distribution, 2017-2022 (%)



Table China - Point-of-Care IVD Market Value by Segment, 2017 vs. 2022

Immunoassays

Table China - Immunoassay IVD Market, 2017-2022



Table China - Immunoassay IVD Market Distribution, 2017-2022 (%)



Table China - Immunoassay IVD Market Value by Segment, 2017 vs. 2022

Molecular Assays

Table China - Molecular Assay IVD Market, 2017-2022



Table China - Molecular Assay IVD Market Distribution, 2017-2022 (%)



Table China - Molecular Assay IVD Market Value by Segment, 2017 vs. 2022



Table HIV Statistics in China , 2016

, 2016 Hematology

Table China - Hematology IVD Market, 2017-2022

Coagulation

Table China - Coagulation IVD Market, 2017-2022

Microbiology

Table China Infectious Disease Classification Tier, December 2017 Impact

Impact

Table China - Microbiology IVD Market, 2017-2022



Table China - Microbiology IVD Market Distribution, 2017-2022 (%)



Table China - Microbiology IVD Market Value by Segment, 2017 vs. 2022

Tests Used in Blood Banking

Table China - Blood Bank Test IVD Market, 2017-2022



Table Prevalence of Transfusion-transmissible Infections in Blood Donations (Median, Interquartile range (IQR), by Income Group

Histology and Cytology

Table China - Histology/Cytology IVD Market, 2017-2022



Table China - Histology/Cytology IVD Market Distribution, 2017-2022 (%)



Table China - Histology/Cytology IVD Market Value by Segment, 2017 vs. 2022

Prenatal and Genetic Test Services

5. Company Activity in China

China IVD Market Participant Overview

Abbott Laboratories

Arkray

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

bioMrieux, Inc.

Bio-RAD Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Hologic, Inc.

Horiba Medical

Instrumentation Laboratory

Laboratory Corporation of America

Luminex Corporation

MedMira

Mindray Medical International, Ltd.

Myriad Genetics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Roche

Shanghai Kehua Bio -engineering

-engineering Siemens AG

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

6. Sources of Information

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8b2vgb/in_2017_the_ivd?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-2017-the-ivd-market-in-china-was-estimated-at-3-2-billion-and-is-expected-to-reach-5-95-billion-by-2022--300642790.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

