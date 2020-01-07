In 2019, Tripleseat Added 1,900 New Customers and Nearly 30 Employees

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, the leading web-based sales and event management platform, today announced that 1,900 customers joined the hospitality software platform over the course of this past year, as well as adding 28 employees to the Tripleseat team.

(PRNewsfoto/Tripleseat)

In 2019, the award-winning software platform accepted 10 awards varying in categories from best places to work to fastest-growing technology companies, introduced 400 updates and upgrades to customers and enrolled over 1,000 new students into Tripleseat University. In addition, Tripleseat accomplished the following:

Welcomed 250 hospitality industry professionals to its annual EventCamp in Nashville , its biggest conference yet

, its biggest conference yet Held 27 customer-focused Party People and education events in 17 different cities

Hosted over 200 webinars and reached over 2,000 customers

Earlier this year, Tripleseat was awarded by The Boston Globe and Boston Business Journal for being one of the best workplaces in the city. Additionally the company was named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019, in the fast-growing private company sector, listed for the second year in a row on the Inc. 5000 and among many private technology companies to appear on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

"2019 has been a spectacular year for Tripleseat, not only growing our internal team, but adding close to 2,000 new customers and helping to streamline their bookings," said CEO Jonathan Morse. "We are thrilled to have accepted ten awards this year, nearly filling our Fireside Chat mantle entirely. Our team is filled with incredible workers, and it's an honor for their hard work to gain the recognition it deserves. We can only expect to continue our momentum in the new year in order to provide the tools necessary for our customers that make their jobs more seamless and less time-consuming."

If interested in learning more about Tripleseat's accomplishments, please visit: https://www.tripleseat.com/blog/tripleseat-by-the-numbers-2019/

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat ranked 392 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, won Bronze in the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers and Bronze Stevie® Award in the 16th annual International Business Awards for Company of the Year for Hospitality & Leisure – Medium-size. In addition, the company was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, named a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and a recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

Press Contact:

Lauren Carver

Clarity PR for Tripleseat

203-598-2707

231909@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tripleseat

Related Links

https://www.tripleseat.com

