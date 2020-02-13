In 2020, Professional Events, the Crucial Element of the Silicon Valley Environment Will Grow at Least by 5%

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, there have been roughly 1,080,000 meetups hosted in San Francisco Bay Area, and over 200 notable tech conferences (and many more smaller ones). Co-founder of Gaudi Group Kuzma Ledenev predicts that 2020 will bring an increase of at least 5% in these numbers. There is no reliable data on private invite-only events, but current investment trends show that most likely the amount of those events will also moderately increase.

Events such as YC demo day or Techcrunch Disrupt, as well as countless conferences, meetups and private events varying from friendly BBQ dinners to black-tie receptions, are making a huge impact on the tech world. According to Ledenev, the number of events correlates with the total flow of funds into Silicon Valley, there is a visible trend of the increased presence of foreign capital in San Francisco Bay Area, which means a lot of new Venture Firms are establishing a foothold there. It's fair to expect an increased amount of Investor hosted dinners, parties and formal receptions and it's a good idea to start utilizing this resource.

"As a professional event producer with 13 years of background I recommend startups to pay really close attention to the ongoing conferences and meetups. It is also very beneficial to find ways to get into private events and parties to build their network. It is the shortest way to dive into the whirlwind of Silicon Valley for either party, no matter if you are looking to invest or to raise money," says Kuzma Ledenev.

Kuzma Ledenev is a successful event producer who founded Glory Event Agency LLC in 2008, which later was partly acquired by Gaudi Group. Having adopted a way to reach various important goals for a tech company through hosting or attending different events, Kuzma provides consultancy service to multiple successful startups as an event, marketing and business development expert.

