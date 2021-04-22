In 2021 Video Creation More Than Doubled As Salespeople And Marketers Go Digital-First

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New reports show the number of videos shared by businesses increased by 135% year-over-year fueled by user-generated videos within sales teams, High Tech firms, Financial Services and Professional Services. Findings show that the move to a digital-first business world accelerated the use of video by marketing, sales and customer experience teams, particularly in industries where in-person customer interactions were previously the norm. The number of videos published overall more than doubled in 2020, up 135% from the previous year, with a significant surge starting in April when businesses began adapting to remote sales and digital-first marketing strategies. Of note, Financial Services organizations increased their video output by 129% while those in Education increased by more than 200% compared to the previous year. A report titled "2021 Video in Business Benchmark Report" discussed in the Financial Post revealed the latest trends and benchmarks in video content creation, user-generated video, viewer engagement and video performance in business. By analyzing primary data from more than 750,000 videos published by more than 1,500 businesses during 2020, the new report shares insights on how video is being used across different industries, company sizes, and business roles, and how the use and effectiveness of video compares to previous years' reports. Active tech companies in the market this week include Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Salesforce, (NYSE: CRM).

Some of the key findings and year-over-year trends from the 2021 Video-in-Business Benchmark Report include: Total number of videos published increased by 135% year-over-year; 40% of all videos published were produced/uploaded while 60% were user-generated; Businesses in High Tech were the most prolific video creators for the fourth consecutive year, averaging 583 new videos per business over the 12-month period; The greatest year-over-year acceleration in the use of video came from Financial Services (129% increase) and Education (209% increase); Top industries for the creation of user-generated content were High Tech, Financial Services, Professional Services, Entertainment and Education; 75% of videos created by companies with less than 200 employees were user-generated, while only 45% of the videos created within organizations with greater than 600 employees were user-generated; and the average length of all videos analyzed was roughly 6 minutes, representing a 50% increase in average length from the previous year.

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY) BREAKING NEWS: Moovly Integrates with Microsoft Excel Live - Moovly Media Inc. ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its integration with Microsoft's Excel, both in the cloud and with OneDrive. This integration will now allow Moovly's users to generate videos by using Microsoft's cloud version of Excel (as well as Google's Gsheet) to upload and feed data to Moovly's Automator.

Office 365 user numbers, which includes Excel, continue to grow, especially in the SME market. Microsoft reported 21% seat growth to a total of 358 million paid Office 365 seats (source: Microsoft FY2021 Q2 results). With its recently increased subscription flexibility, Microsoft now has more than 1 million companies using Office 365.

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said "Microsoft is an important addition for us as many companies rely on their Office suite of products. The Excel integration expands our Microsoft capabilities, having previously integrated with Microsoft's OneDrive which allowed clients cloud access to their digital assets."

This integration continues Moovly's integration with top tier companies and products. Moovly users can now seamlessly utilize Microsoft products when producing videos with Moovly templates. For example, users can now send personalized videos to large volumes of recipients simply using the data contained in a Microsoft Excel sheet. This represents a further enhancement of the previously announced Moovly integration with Mailchimp.

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald continued "Moovly is here to simplify and streamline your business. We offer a professional, easy to use platform that can seamlessly integrate with your existing tools to help you create your own powerful video, whether it be used for sales, marketing, HR, education or general announcements." Read this full release and more news for Moovly at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mvy/

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nuance Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAN) recently announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Microsoft will acquire Nuance for $56.00 per share, implying a 23% premium to the closing price of Nuance on Friday, April 9, in an all-cash transaction valued at $19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance's net debt. Nuance is a trusted cloud and AI software leader representing decades of accumulated healthcare and enterprise AI experience. Mark Benjamin will remain CEO of Nuance, reporting to Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Cloud & AI at Microsoft. The transaction is intended to close this calendar year.

Microsoft has accelerated its efforts to provide industry-specific cloud offerings to support customers and partners as they respond to disruption and new opportunities. These efforts include the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare , introduced in 2020, which aims to address the comprehensive needs of the rapidly transforming and growing healthcare industry. Today's acquisition announcement represents the latest step in Microsoft's industry-specific cloud strategy.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) recently made its trusted GoldenGate technology available as a highly automated, fully-managed cloud service that customers can use to help ensure that their valuable data is always available anywhere they need it and analyzable in real-time. The new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Golden Gate service provides customers with a real-time data fabric platform to design, execute, orchestrate, and monitor their data replication and streaming data events. OCI GoldenGate is the first cloud service of any major cloud provider to offer an elastic, pay-per-use solution for general purpose database replication, data integration, real-time data ingestion to cloud, and support for time-series analytics while data is in flight.

The new OCI GoldenGate service uniquely addresses event-based data integration for operational databases and analytic data stores. Conventional tools specialize in operational data integration or data engineering for analytics—but not both. With OCI GoldenGate, the exact same technology can be applied to mission-critical operational data stores as well as for real-time data warehouses, data lakes and streaming analytics. Unifying the operational and analytic data integration fabric helps customers to simplify their data architecture, avoid fragmented, complex tooling and ensures that the data being used for analytics is both timely and trusted. A unified approach aligns the operational systems of record to the business analytics more closely than possible with legacy batch processing tools. OCI GoldenGate is an ideal solution for modern, decentralized and multi-cloud data.

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) recently reported financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2021 ended March 5, 2021. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights: Adobe achieved record quarterly revenue of $3.91 billion in its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which represents 26 percent year-over-year growth. Diluted earnings per share was $2.61 on a GAAP basis, representing 33 percent year-over-year growth, and $3.14 on a non-GAAP basis, representing 38 percent year-over-year growth; Digital Media segment revenue was $2.86 billion, which represents 32 percent year-over-year growth. Creative revenue grew to $2.38 billion, representing 31 percent year-over-year growth. Document Cloud revenue was $480 million, representing 37 percent year-over-year growth; Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") increased $435 million quarter-over-quarter to $10.69 billion exiting the quarter.

Creative ARR grew to $9.12 billion and Document Cloud ARR grew to $1.57 billion; Digital Experience segment revenue was $934 million, representing 24 percent year-over-year growth. Digital Experience subscription revenue was $812 million, representing 27 percent year-over-year growth; GAAP operating income in the first quarter was $1.45 billion, and non-GAAP operating income was $1.83 billion. GAAP net income was $1.26 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $1.52 billion; Cash flows from operations were $1.77 billion; Remaining Performance Obligation ("RPO") exiting the quarter was $11.61 billion, representing 17 percent year-over-year growth; and Adobe repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares during the quarter.

Salesforce, (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, recently announced that Sonos, the world's leading sound experience company, is using Salesforce to transform its digital shopping capabilities and deliver more personalized customer experiences from anywhere.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many Sonos retail partners were forced to close their doors, shifting how consumers discover and shop for Sonos products. At the same time, Sonos saw a surge in demand for its multi-room wireless home audio systems as people looked to make the experience of being at home more enjoyable through music, audiobooks, podcasts, movies, TV, and more.

"Things are always changing so being adaptable — empowering your people to be able to do what they need to do in the moment — is absolutely critical for us," said Patrick Spence, CEO, Sonos. "Salesforce's technology enabled us to both be successful having all of our employees working at home and also shift our business to direct-to-consumer, which allowed us to scale and support all of our customers as we hit a period of tremendous growth."

