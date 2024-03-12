In 2024 Longevity Is in the Spotlight (and Greenfilled Can Help)

A Recent Survey Found That Science-Backed Healthy Aging Is a Top Priority for Consumers This Year. Greenfilled Is in an Ideal Position to Meet That Need.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --In early January, a new report found that consumers around the world are not only prioritizing health and wellness in 2024. Science-backed solutions for longevity and preventative health are particularly in focus. This is an area that Greenfilled has been serving within the international health and wellness community for years. Recently, both Greenfilled and its parent company, Fitoplancton Marino, have entered the U.S. marketplace , as well. This means Americans, too, can now benefit from their reputable and effective health and wellness products.

The study in question was put out by McKinsey & Company. It observed trends within the multi-trillion-dollar global wellness market in 2024, including a distinct focus on healthy aging. "More than 60 percent of consumers surveyed," McKinsey explained, "considered it 'very' or 'extremely' important to purchase products or services that help with healthy aging and longevity." The consulting firm added that approximately 70 percent of U.S. consumers "indicated that they have purchased more in this category in the past year than in prior years."

This is a trend that puts Greenfilled in the spotlight. The nutraceutical company manufactures a series of supplements that help with energy, performance, and cognitive clarity. The core ingredient at the heart of all of every one of these formulas is TetraSOD®.

"TetraSOD®, is the most ancient and comprehensive Vegetable Marine Active

Ingredient for the prevention of oxidative stress, which is a key factor behind the aging process," explains Greenfilled's COO Enrique Castaño. "We include this flagship ingredient in every Greenfilled product formulation, as it is the most complete and comprehensive ingredient for the Healthy Aging nutraceutical category. It combats aging on a cellular level, helping the body function in a natural and healthy way over time."

Superoxide dismutase — the "SOD" in TetraSOD® — is a well-known essential enzyme with numerous scientific studies regarding its effectiveness as an antioxidant. (McKinsey stressed that science-backed health solutions are also a priority this year.) Greenfilled sources its SOD from phytoplankton that it grows and harvests at a land-based facility. This preserves the ocean ecosystem and allows for a more concentrated final ingredient. From sustainable sourcing to scientific support, a strong track record, and a growing worldwide distribution network, Greenfilled's healthy aging supplements are in the perfect position to meet the healthy aging needs of consumers in 2024.

About Greenfilled and Fitoplancton Marino

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at tetrasod.com.

