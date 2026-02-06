In 2026, Don't Fear the FAFSA

It's easier, it's simpler, and you can probably do it on your lunch break, says NCSEAA

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) may have felt overwhelming for some families and students in years past. But with a streamlined form and multiple improvements, there's no reason to procrastinate.

For those who don't know, the FAFSA is the gateway to financial aid students can use to make paying for college more manageable.

A Streamlined Form Makes FAFSA Simpler

Two years ago, the federal government released the "Better FAFSA," which was plagued by a rocky rollout leading to many students having trouble completing the form. Last year, the form was better but still opened later than usual. This year, that's all changed.

The FAFSA actually opened early this year ahead of its announced October 1st start date, and it included new changes that streamlined a process that had already become considerably easier since "Better FAFSA."

Students and parents are now able to set up their studentaid.gov account and complete their FAFSA on the same day, removing a key hurdle to FAFSA completion

account and complete their FAFSA on the same day, removing a key hurdle to FAFSA completion And all a student needs now to invite a contributor like a parent or spouse to contribute information to their FAFSA is the contributor's email, eliminating the need for students to ask for sensitive information such as Social Security numbers

Many applicants are saying the FAFSA can be done now in less than 30 minutes.

College for North Carolina (CFNC) has dubbed this month FAFSA February in an effort to spread the word about this important step in the college-going process.

"The FAFSA is easier than ever, it opened early this year, and the federal government has removed some key barriers to completion, so if you're thinking about going to college, you can find out easily what financial aid is available to you by filling out a FAFSA right now," said Paula Langston-Ware, CFNC's Regional Outreach Director for the Western half of North Carolina.

CFNC offers free resources that school counselors and advisors can use throughout FAFSA February and the rest of the year when they are working with students. They can be found on CFNC's FAFSA February webpage .

Students and parents can go to CFNC's FAFSA 101 page to find out everything they need to know about the FAFSA.

State Aid Brings Higher Education Within Reach

About 50% of all FAFSAs are completed by January each year. The remaining 50% are completed between January and late August. In North Carolina, FAFSA is the gateway not only to federal Pell but also to a considerable amount of state aid.

In North Carolina, the FAFSA is the application that allows students to find out if they qualify for the Next NC Scholarship, which combines the Federal Pell grant with state aid to guarantee at least $5,000 per year to attend a public university or at least $3,000 per year to attend a community college for students from families making $80,000 or less.

Last year, 136,000 students received the Next NC Scholarship, and an additional 15,500 private college or university students received the NC Need-Based Scholarship for Private College Students. Combined, North Carolina awarded more than $287 million to these two groups.

"The cost of college and fear of student loan debt are two of the biggest barriers for those thinking about pursuing a higher education," said Kathy Hastings, Director of Outreach and Communications for the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA), the primary sponsor of CFNC. "The FAFSA opens the door to all the state and federal aid available to make paying for college more manageable and cuts down on the biggest barriers to students pursuing a higher education."

Simple FAFSA Change Increasing FAFSA Completions

Additionally, Federal Student Aid (FSA) recently made a change to the FAFSA that will cut down on the number of students who inadvertently leave their FAFSAs incomplete.

Missing student and parent signatures have historically been the biggest error that keeps FAFSAs from being processed. This happened because the FAFSA had one page where applicants reviewed their FAFSA and a separate one where they signed it. This led many people to submit the form without a signature. Now, the FAFSA form includes the signature and review on the same page. Missing signatures have already declined by 40%, with a 97% drop in rejections due to missing student signatures and a 90% drop in rejections because of missing parent signatures.

Hastings said that the change came about after FSA staff asked state outreach leaders for suggestions on improving the FAFSA. Changing the signature process was top of her list.

"For years, those of us in outreach have known that the signature error was negatively impacting some students' ability to get financial aid," Hastings said. "FSA showed its commitment to college access by listening and making that change happen."

Looking to the Future: Workforce Pell.

In the past, Pell Grants were for students enrolling in traditional four-year and two-year programs. However, in 2025, federal legislation was enacted expanding Pell Grants to short-term workforce development programs.

Once final rules are approved by the U.S. Department of Education this spring, North Carolina will evaluate eligible workforce programs from institutions across the state and the institutions will then submit state-approved programs to the U.S. Department of Education for final approval. Once approved, students who are interested in enrolling in those programs should complete a FAFSA to find out if they qualify for a Workforce Pell Grant.

"Workforce Pell will be a game-changer," said Mary Shuping, Executive Director of NCSEAA. "For the many North Carolinians interested in Career Technical Education but uncertain if they can afford it, Workforce Pell is the last piece of the puzzle."

Students interested in completing FAFSAs for these short-term workforce programs should check CFNC's FAFSA 101 for updates.

A Good Time to Apply

The stars have aligned this year for students and their families when it comes to applying to financial aid — an easier process, less opportunity for error, and a chance to qualify for aid that can make paying for college more manageable.

Students can access the FAFSA at https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa.

The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA) is the State agency that has been helping North Carolinians pay for education since 1965. NCSEAA administers financial aid and savings programs, helps students and families understand how to make paying for college more manageable, and provides resources for education professionals about financial aid.

SOURCE North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority