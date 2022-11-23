In 2028, 3.4K Units of New Elevators & Escalators will be installed in the Philippines - Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth, Competition Analysis - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Philippines elevator and escalator market by new installations is expected to reach 3.4 thousand units by 2028 from 2.3 thousand units in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The elevators and escalators modernization market revenue are estimated to reach $300 million by 2028. The maintenance market was valued at $288.5 million in 2021 and is expected to grow exponentially. By 2028, it is anticipated that the installed base of elevators & escalators will reach 51K units in the Philippines.

Philippines Elevator and Escalator Market

The industry has strong expectations as tourism demand will lead to hotel construction, several logistics centers, and an increased commercial market in the Philippines. The expansion of the building sector in the Philippines is directly related to the increase in home elevators. Many households need to install these machines due to the development of private homes, particularly the significant increase in two- and three-story buildings.

The Philippines escalator market by the installed base is growing at a CAGR of 4%. Further, the parallel escalators accounted for the largest market share of around 33.7% in 2021 because of the high preference of people in the commercial sector. The Philippines has ongoing railway projects, the North-South Commuter Railway project (NSCR) and Malolos-Clark Railway Project (MCRP); therefore, many escalators must be installed to reduce congestion among travelers.

Philippines Elevator and Escalator Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size by New Installations (2028) 3.4 thousand units Market Size by New Installations (2021) 2.3 thousand units CAGR (2022-2028) 5.36 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Size by Installed Base (2028) 51.7 thousand units Market Size by Modernization (2028) USD 299.9 Million Market Segmentation by Carriage Type Passenger and Freight Market Segmentation by Capacity 2-15 Persons, 16-24 Persons, 25-33 Persons, and 34 Persons and Above Market Segmentation by End-User Commercial, Residential, Industrial, and Others Market Segmentation by Type Hydraulic and Pneumatic, Machine Room Traction, Machine Room Less Traction, and Others Page Number 106 Key Leading Vendors KONE, Otis, Hyundai Elevator, TK Elevator, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Schindler, Fujitec, Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation, Cibes Lift Group, HD Home lift solutions Corp, Dazen Elevator, and Kalea Lifts Key Cities Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao Market Dynamics Rapid urbanization through internal migration and growth in the construction sector, increasing investment in real estate, and expansion of the building sector

Key Insights

The City of Makati and a joint venture between Philippine Infradev and the Chinese companies Greenland Holdings Group, Jiangsu Provincial Construction Group, and China Harbor Engineering Company are working together on the USD 3.5 billion projects as a public-private partnership (PPP). The primary business district of Makati will be served by ten stations along the 10-kilometer route, which is anticipated to handle about 700,000 passengers daily. This project is expected to be finished by 2025.

projects as a public-private partnership (PPP). The primary business district of Makati will be served by ten stations along the 10-kilometer route, which is anticipated to handle about 700,000 passengers daily. This project is expected to be finished by 2025. The expansion of Cebu's coworking sector is strongly predicted, with the development of start-ups, solo planners, and BPO companies that need office space quickly to meet their business needs. An estimated 788 BPO firms are comprised of large and small businesses. This number is expected to increase as outsourcing firms play a crucial role and provide more employment opportunities to Filipinos.

The National AI Plan aims to make the nation a regional AI powerhouse. By 2030, AI's use can potentially boost the Philippine economy by USD 92 billion . The country will construct the government-initiated National Centre for AI Research (NCAIR), which the private sector will manage under the National AI roadmap.

Philippines Government To Focus On Increasing Revenue From Tourist Sector

Makati's existing hotel supply is 9,000 rooms, the second largest in Metro Manila, coming from 55 hotels. Metro Manila is set to add 7,000 hotel rooms over the next five years by following Developers such as Megaworld Corporation and Ayala LandInc. (ALI), Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) and Double Dragon Properties are looking forward to expanding their presence in the Philippines .

is set to add 7,000 hotel rooms over the next five years by following Developers such as Megaworld Corporation and Ayala LandInc. (ALI), Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) and Double Dragon Properties are looking forward to expanding their presence in . To control the travel influx under the BBB program, the Department of Tourism and its attached agencies have completed 214 airport projects under the Duterte administration. A few completed airport projects include the Bicol International Airport, Butuan Airport, Catarman Airport, Siquijor Airport, the corporate building and second runway of the Mactan International Airport, and General Santos International Airport.

With the constant demand for accommodation and staycations, the construction in hospitality will be a driving factor for the escalator and elevator market in the Philippines .

Technological Advancement Impacting the Market:

Smart elevators connected to the Internet

Interactive Touch Panels are gaining popularity

Elevator manufacturers are building cable-free elevators that can move both vertically and horizontally.

Green elevators help lower energy usage and recover energy.

The report considers the present scenario of the Philippines elevator and escalator market and market dynamics for 2022−2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Philippines elevator and escalator market.

Elevator Market Segmentation by

Machine Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others

Climbing



Elevators



Industrial Elevators

Carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Capacity

2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons

34 Persons and Above

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Public Transit



Institutional



Infrastructural

Market Segmentation by

Product Type

Parallel

Multi Parallel

Walkway

Crisscross

End-User

Public Transit

Commercial

Others

Institutional Sector



Infrastructure



Industrial

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report

KONE

Otis

Hyundai Elevator

TK Elevator

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Schindler

Fujitec

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Cibes Lift Group

HD Home lift solutions Corp

Dazen Elevator

Kalea Lifts

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Market Snapshot of Elevators

1.3. Market Snapshot of Escalators

1.4. Executive Summary



2. Philippines Elevators Market

2.1. Future Outlook -Philippines Elevator Market By Volume

2.2. Philippines Elevator Market- By Segments

2.2.1. Philippines Elevators Market, By Volume

2.2.1.1. Philippines Escalators Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.2. Philippines Elevators Market, By Type

2.2.2.1. Hydraulic and Pneumatic, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units),2019–2028

2.2.2.2. Machine Room Traction, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.2.3. Machine Room Less Traction, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.2.4. Others, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.3. Philippines Elevators & Escalators Market by Carriage Type

2.2.3.1. Passenger, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.3.2. Freight, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.4. Philippines Elevators Market by Persons

2.2.4.1. 2-15 Persons, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.4.2. 16-24 Persons, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.4.3. 25-33 Persons, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.4.4. 34 Persons and Above, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.5. Philippines Elevators Market by End Users

2.2.5.1. Commercial, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.5.2. Residential, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.5.3. Industrial, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

2.2.5.4. Others, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028



3. Philippines Escalators Market

3.1. Future Outlook - Philippines Escalators Market by Volume

3.2. Philippines Escalators Market- By Segments

3.2.1. Philippines Escalators Market, By Volume

3.2.1.1. Philippines Escalators Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

3.2.2. Philippines Escalator Market by Type

Parallel, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units) , 2019–2028

3.2.2.1. Multi-parallel, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units) , 2019–2028

3.2.2.2. Walkway, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units) , 2019–2028

3.2.2.3. Crisscross, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units) , 2019–2028

3.2.3. Philippines Escalator Market by End users

3.2.3.1. Commercial, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

3.2.3.2. Public Transit, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028

3.2.3.3. Others, Market Size and Forecast, Volume (Units), 2019–2028



4. Philippines Elevators &Escalators Market, By service (Maintenance & Modernization)

5. Geographical Analysis

5.1. Key Economic divisions in Philippines



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, Trends



7. Technological Development

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profile of major Vendors

8.2. Other Prominent vendors



9. Report Summary

9.1. List of Abbreviations



10. Appendix (Report Scope & Definition)

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Market Definition, Inclusion & Exclusion

