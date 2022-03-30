In 21st Annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month Campaign, NSVRC Shares the Importance of Safe Online Spaces

Supporters are invited to participate on social media and share a photo wearing teal on the April 5th Day of Action

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) commemorates the start of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) in April with their 'Building Safe Online Spaces Together' campaign to highlight the role that each of us can play in creating safe, respectful and equitable online communities. For too long, harassment, cyberbullying and exploitation have been seen as inevitable behaviors online. During this month-long campaign, NSVRC is making it clear that everyone can practice consent, intervene when we see harmful behaviors and promote safety and respect — both online and offline.

NSVRC encourages individuals and communities to show their support for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse by wearing teal — the color of sexual violence prevention — on April 5th and posting a selfie to Twitter or Instagram using #SAAM2022. By wearing teal, you're signaling that you support survivors and are a safe person to talk to if they need to reach out.

"We know that we can build online communities that value safety and respect, and where everyone feels included," said Yolanda Edrington, Executive Director of NSVRC. "Practicing digital consent and intervening when we see harmful behaviors are key skills that anyone can use online or offline to build safer spaces."

The goal of SAAM is to raise public awareness about sexual violence, educate communities on how to prevent it and bolster prevention efforts throughout the year. Free online campaign materials include resources on understanding online sexual abuse, supporting survivors, building safe online communities, practicing digital consent, keeping kids safe online and taking action to intervene. NSVRC has also developed virtual event templates to help individuals and organizations host their own online events.

"Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an opportunity to educate about how each of us can prevent sexual harassment, assault and abuse," said Laura Palumbo, Communications Director at NSVRC. "Sexual harassment online doesn't have to be inevitable. The 'Building Safe Online Spaces Together' campaign gives clear examples of how we can connect online and offline in safe, respectful ways."

ABOUT SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH

Since 2001, NSVRC has coordinated the national Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign observed every April. This year's theme is 'Building Safe Online Spaces Together.' Join the campaign by accessing free resources at nsvrc.org/saam. Resources are available in Spanish at nsvrc.org/es/saam.

ABOUT NSVRC

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) is the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence. NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. The center also works with the media to promote informed reporting. Every April, NSVRC leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue. NSVRC is also one of the three founding organizations of RALIANCE, a national, collaborative initiative dedicated to ending sexual violence in one generation.

SOURCE National Sexual Violence Resource Center