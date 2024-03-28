In 23rd Annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month Campaign, NSVRC Calls for Building Connected Communities to Prevent Sexual Violence

Supporters are invited to participate on social media and share a photo wearing teal on the April 2nd "Day of Action"

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) commemorates the start of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) in April with their "Building Connected Communities" campaign. The campaign uplifts the role of inclusive, equitable, and connected communities in reducing sexual abuse, assault, and harassment. Community is an integral part of all our lives, and the health and well-being of our communities shape our lives. During this month-long campaign, NSVRC will be reinforcing that whenever anyone experiences sexual violence, every community member is affected. By working to promote the collective well-being of our communities, we are also buffering against the risk of sexual abuse, assault, and harassment.

NSVRC encourages individuals and communities to show their support for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse by wearing teal — the color of sexual violence prevention — on April 2nd and posting on social media using #SAAM2024. By wearing teal, one can signal that they support survivors and are a safe person to reach out to.

"This campaign is relevant to all of us because each of us is part of many communities, including our neighborhoods, workplaces, schools, places of worship, and online spaces," said Yolanda Edrington, CEO of Respect Together, the organization which NSVRC is a primary division of. "Making positive strides toward building communities that are more inclusive, equitable, and connected, can impact everyone within that community, both now and in the future."

The goal of SAAM is to raise public awareness about sexual violence, educate communities on how to prevent it and bolster prevention efforts throughout the year. Free online campaign materials include resources about building inclusive, equitable, and connected communities.

"Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a chance for each of us to think about the role we can play in preventing sexual abuse, assault, and harassment" said Laura Palumbo, Communications Director at NSVRC. "Through our 'Building Connected Communities' campaign, we hope to shed light on how improving the conditions where we live, learn, work and play – from access to education, employment, social support, public transportation, and green spaces – plays a role in preventing sexual violence."

You can also support NSVRC in marking Sexual Assault Awareness Month by donating. Help us meet our goal of raising $2,500 on the "SAAM Day of Giving," April 18, 2024.

ABOUT SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH

Since 2001, NSVRC has coordinated the national Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign observed every April. This year's theme is "Building Connected Communities." Join the campaign by accessing free resources at nsvrc.org/saam . Resources are available in Spanish at nsvrc.org/es/saam .

ABOUT NSVRC

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) is the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence. NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. The center also works with the media to promote informed reporting. Every April, NSVRC leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue. NSVRC is also one of the three founding organizations of RALIANCE, a national, collaborative initiative dedicated to creating equitable, respectful, and safe environments. NSVRC is a primary division of Respect Together.

