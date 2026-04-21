In 45 Popular Tourist Destinations, Peak Season Is Also the Worst Month to Breathe

New analysis of satellite air pollution data across 33,000+ destinations reveals that millions of travelers are visiting during the worst air quality of the year, often without knowing it

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers plan trips around weather, prices, and crowds. Almost nobody checks the air quality. A new analysis from Champion Traveler found that for hundreds of popular destinations, air quality varies dramatically by month, and in 45 major tourist destinations, the most popular time to visit is also the worst month for air quality.

Global destination map Peak-season conflict table

The findings come from the Air Quality Travel Index (AQTI), a scoring system built on five years of satellite-derived PM2.5 data from Washington University's ACAG research group. Champion Traveler processed 60 monthly pollution measurements across 33,474 destinations worldwide to produce month-by-month air quality scores for every location, then ranked 869 major tourist hubs by how much timing affects the air travelers breathe.

The results show three distinct regional patterns where tourism peaks collide with pollution peaks.

In the American West, wildfire smoke is rewriting summer air quality. South Lake Tahoe, a destination built around summer lake recreation, now averages an August AQI of 68, three times its April baseline of 23. Steamboat Springs, Malibu, Portland, and San Francisco show the same pattern of summer degradation, and the effect is not limited to mountain destinations. New York City's worst air quality month is July, driven partly by transported wildfire smoke.

In South Asia, the popular winter "cool season" is also the pollution season. Agra, home of the Taj Mahal, averages an AQI of 217 (Very Unhealthy) in January, its busiest tourism month. Visitors who shift to July breathe air nearly three times cleaner, with an AQI of 73. Delhi, Kolkata, and Dhaka show the same pattern: winter tourism meets winter pollution trapping.

In West Africa, December holiday travel to Lagos, Accra, and Abidjan coincides with Harmattan season, when Saharan dust pushes air quality to Unhealthy levels. Lagos averages an AQI of 175 in December. Visiting in October instead cuts that to 64.

Of the 869 destinations scored, 352 have air quality swings large enough that choosing the right month makes a meaningful difference. The full dataset, including an interactive global map, destination lookup tool, and country-level rankings, is available at championtraveler.com/air-quality-travel-index/.

The Air Quality Travel Index is part of Champion Traveler's broader suite of data-driven travel planning tools, which includes destination guides covering weather, crowds, events, and seasonal recommendations for thousands of destinations worldwide.

About Champion Traveler

Champion Traveler (championtraveler.com) is a travel planning resource that helps travelers decide when to visit any destination, using weather records, satellite air quality data, crowd patterns, and local event data. The site publishes destination guides for thousands of locations worldwide. Champion Traveler is operated by Terra Lake Data, an enterprise data company.

Resources:

Air Quality Travel Index: championtraveler.com/air-quality-travel-index/





Press Kit and Assets: championtraveler.com/air-quality-travel-index/press/

Media Contact:

Edwin Ivanauskas

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SOURCE Champion Traveler