In a Bold Move to Scale, Qwinix Technologies Appoints Loren Burnett as CEO

Loren Burnett has founded 5 companies, had 5 exits generating $375 mil in shareholder gains, raised $185 mil in financing, led 1 IPO and 17 M&A transactions. He is an expert on SaaS software, IT Services and clean tech. Loren has deep experience at the CEO, COO and CFO levels in companies ranging from raw startups to a 550 person, $72 mil company that he co-founded, and where he served as both COO and CFO. Loren is a strong leader with an excellent track record of leading technology companies and creating shareholder value.

"Loren joins Qwinix at a critical time in the company's evolution," stated Darshan Puttannaiah, Qwinix Founder and former CEO - citing Burnett's unique ability to drive growth and scale the company. Puttannaiah made the deliberate move to bring Loren in "to lead the company to its next level of excellence" while Darshan himself focuses on his own core competencies: innovation and revenue generation.

"I am excited about the opportunity we have at Qwinix," said Burnett. "We have a world-class services delivery team with deep knowledge and expertise throughout the software development lifecycle. Our focus is to expand our client base and hire the best and brightest talent in the industry while continuing to provide outstanding service to our client base."

About Qwinix Technologies

Qwinix is a next-gen software development and cloud managed service provider. Through collaborative partnerships with its clients, Qwinix builds and runs leading edge technology solutions by leveraging design thinking, cloud, data and analytics.

https://www.qwinix.io

