In a City Hard Hit by the Pandemic, Fisher Brothers Complete Indoor Air Quality Projects to Enhance Safety in the Firm's Iconic New York City Buildings

"Fisher Brothers is committed to ' Excellence in Offices ', and as a fourth-generation company, our history is tied to that of New York City. We want to contribute to the return of a vibrant Manhattan through the adoption and deployment of world-class air treatment solutions for the hundreds of thousands of individuals who work and live in and visit our buildings," notes Kenneth Fisher, Co-Managing Partner of Fisher Brothers. "We are committed to a safe work environment for our neighbors, friends and colleagues."

"As a national leader in the fight to overcome the global pandemic, RGF is working tirelessly in the deployment of our industry-leading, patented air purification products in office buildings across the United States," notes Tony Julian, Vice President of Commercial Products, RGF Environmental Group, Inc. "This project provides improved indoor air quality for some of Manhattan's most iconic buildings. We are pleased to partner with Clean Science Solutions and Fisher Brothers as leaders in their field."

Thomas Misisco, CEO of Clean Science Solutions, notes, "Fisher Brothers is leading the way to a higher standard in Indoor Air Quality for Manhattan office and residential buildings. With the installation of RGF's air treatment solutions, Fisher Brothers demonstrates their commitment to tenant and resident safety."

The full-scale installation of RGF's PHI Cell® technology was performed following a pilot program overseen by multiple third-party independent laboratory consultants. The pilot project compared baseline air quality measurements against space with active PHI-Cell® technologies installed. As a part of the pilot, engineers introduced volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the test space. The laboratory results confirmed that RGF's equipment rapidly and effectively eliminated the VOCs. While the pilot project was active, the building engineers began preparation and planning for continued IAQ equipment installation. Upon review of the successful pilot project and confirmation of the findings, installation throughout five buildings commenced and was completed according to a fast-tracked schedule.

The five buildings include:

Not only does RGF technology effectively eliminate VOCs, but RGF's active air treatment solution also kills bacteria and viruses on surfaces and in the air. An independent third-party study evaluated the efficacy of RGF's proprietary products with PHI-Cell® technology in the inactivation of SARS-CoV-2. The study demonstrated a rate of effectiveness that is greater than 99.9% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The testing, performed at the Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories in Cypress, California, looked at neutralizing the virus within the occupied space in the air and on surfaces.

Video results of the study can be viewed here:

DISCLAIMER: The summary and any comments herein are based on the results from an independent laboratory study performed under controlled conditions and are not in any way medical claims. The product(s) and technologies described are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, virus or illness.

About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 35+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span 9 acres, with 130,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF has recently upgraded its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com.

About Clean Science Solutions, Inc.

Clean Science Solutions is a full service indoor environmental conditioning company. Providing audit, assessment, installation, and maintenance services nationwide. For more information, visit CleanScienceSolutions.com.

About Fisher Brothers

As a family-owned and multi-generational real estate investment company, Fisher Brothers is steadfast in its belief that uncompromisingly high standards are key to the partnership's history of excellence. Having built, owned and managed more than 10 million square feet of Class A commercial space, our core portfolio of prestigious properties is evidence of this commitment. At the same time, the firm welcomes opportunities to collaborate with other major developers who share these same exacting standards. Whether as a joint venture or strategic partner, Fisher Brothers believes that prime location, high quality construction and strict attention to the needs and comforts of prominent corporate, retail and residential tenants is a winning formula. For more information, please visit FisherBrothers.com

