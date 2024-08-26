In a ECNU Review of Education Study, The University of Hong Kong Researchers Provide Novel Insights into Tiger Parenting

Research suggests tiger parenting style is influenced by several factors, and is not limited to specific social groups

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger parenting is a highly aggressive form of parenting which is stereotyped as being limited to East Asian cultures. It is known to affect the emotional wellbeing of children. A new study among parents in Hong Kong has found that tiger parenting is a cross-cultural phenomenon influenced by several factors. This study suggests that hyper-competitive schooling systems and peer pressure may be promoting this parenting style.

A new survey-based study has found that Tiger Parenting, an aggressive parenting approach, has diverse roots, and is not limited to certain cultures as previously thought

Tiger parenting represents an aggressive parenting approach that emphasizes educational achievement and great parental control over the choice of activities for children. In popular culture, tiger parenting is increasingly associated with East Asian especially Chinese culture influenced by Confucian thought. Tiger parenting may contribute to emotional and developmental problems in students.

In a study published online on September 6 2023 in the ECNU Review of Education, a team of researchers led by Professor Nutsa Kobakhidze, from The University of Hong Kong, examined the practice of tiger parenting among 80 parents in Hong Kong SAR using semi-structured interviews. Tiger parenting was found to be a cross-class and cross-culture phenomenon influenced by several factors such as parental mindset, educational structure, peer pressure, generational influences, cultural beliefs, class preferences and global aspirations of parents.

"Unlike previous studies, we offer a more nuanced understanding of tiger parenting based on qualitative data from Hong Kong," explains Prof. Kobakhidze.

The researchers found that it has been misunderstood historically as being limited to certain cultures or social classes. Notably, some participants in the study reported being tiger parents in the past but having changed their approach. This finding reveals that tiger parenting may be subject to change depending on the experiences of parents.

The study found that increased competitiveness of schools and increased emphasis on exams contribute to the propagation of tiger parenting. Additionally, peer pressure among parents was also found to be a factor that magnified this trend. "Our findings suggest that tiger parenting is increasingly necessitated by fiercely competitive education systems and is becoming globalized across ethnic groups and social class spectrums," Prof. Kobakhidze concludes.

Reference

Titles of original papers: Tiger Parenting Beyond Cultural Essentialism: Discourses of Class, Culture, and Competition in Hong Kong

Journal: ECNU Review of Education

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/20965311231198252

Contact:

Melody Zhang

+86 (21) 62224545

[email protected]

SOURCE ECNU Review of Education