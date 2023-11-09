In a Pickle: The Pros and Cons of Adding Pickleball to Your Offerings

News provided by

Aquila

09 Nov, 2023, 14:12 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports and fitness world is abuzz with the rise of pickleball, America's fastest-growing sport. With a surge in participants reaching 8.9 million in just one year, the question arises for fitness centers and commercial real estate properties: Is it time to join the movement?

Pickleball courts are sprouting up in diverse locations, from shopping malls to unused warehouses, signifying its universal appeal. Reports suggest an investment of $900 million could be needed to satisfy the current demand for 25,000 additional courts across the United States.

Continue Reading

"The rise of pickleball is a testament to the sport's broad appeal," notes I. Yvan Miklin, President & CEO of Aquila. "It's not just about adding a new sport – it's about creating a vibrant community and fostering a multi-generational space for health and wellness."

Facilities are finding that integrating pickleball courts is a relatively low-cost endeavor with high returns. Utilizing underutilized spaces such as rooftops, parking lots, and old office spaces, the sport caters to a vast age demographic, with significant participation from those aged 18 to 34.

The benefits are clear: Pickleball attracts diverse age groups, is easy to play and set up, and makes excellent use of underutilized areas, be they indoor or outdoor. Yet, there are considerations before implementing this new offering. Space requirements, potential noise complaints, and the necessity for an efficient scheduling system are among the few challenges to anticipate. The growth of pickleball presents an enticing prospect for businesses looking to expand their offerings.

However, weighing the pros and cons is crucial for a successful integration into any service lineup. With careful planning and strategic implementation, pickleball can be more than a sport; it can be an investment in a healthier, more active future.

To learn about adding pickleball to your offerings read Aquila's latest article:  In a Pickle:  The Pros and Cons of Adding Pickleball to Your Offerings

About Aquila

A pioneering force in workplace health and wellness solutions, Aquila boasts 29 years of prowess in designing, developing, and managing workplace amenities, fitness services, and wellbeing engagement. The Aquila model also provides demonstrable ROI through data gathering and reporting.

For Press Inquiries:

Aquila
1221 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1060
Miami, FL 33131
T (305) 400-8444
Website:  www.aquilaltd.com
Blog:  www.aquilaltd.com/blog
E-mail: [email protected] 

SOURCE Aquila

Also from this source

Attracting Workers Back to the Office in 2024: The Value of Modern Amenities - Aquila Insight Report

Attracting Workers Back to the Office in 2024: The Value of Modern Amenities - Aquila Insight Report

In the shifting work landscape, top Fortune 100 companies, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, HCA Healthcare, Amazon, Dell Technologies, and...
How Suite It Is: Chief Wellness Officer Coming to a Company Near You - Aquila Insight Report

How Suite It Is: Chief Wellness Officer Coming to a Company Near You - Aquila Insight Report

The significance of employee well-being in organizational success cannot be overstated. Pioneering this change, more companies are now championing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Stock Offering

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.