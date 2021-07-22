In a Post #BlackTikTokStrike World, Creators of Color Have a Home at TipSnaps, the First Black-owned Creator Platform

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TipSnaps, the Black-Owned alternative to OnlyFans and Patreon, is in the vanguard of a new era in Creator Monetization. With #BlackTikTokStrike sending shockwaves through the online landscape, it is clear that Black and Brown creators feel disrespected and underserved by current platforms. These creatives are the beating heart of all social media, and they are looking for a service that understands their unique challenges. TipSnaps offers a Black-owned alternative to current creator monetization platforms, providing a home that promises creators more equity and support.

TipSnaps is the brainchild of CEO and Founder Lyonel Dougé . Lyonel foresaw the eventual democratization of social media, and in 2017 founded TipSnaps under the credo "Everyone is a Creator". TipSnaps is a passion project for Lyonel, who maintained a fulltime job at Johnson and Johnson while devoting his nights and weekends to TipSnaps. This dedication allowed Lyonel to bootstrap TipSnaps to immediate prominence, rapidly expanding the user base to a massive 150,000 registered users with $600,000 in creator payouts by 2018. Even with TipSnaps proving itself to be a dynamic force in the Creator Economy, as a Black founder in Tech, Lyonel struggled to find investment and a support network. However, Lyonel remained undaunted, and by 2020 TipSnaps had grown to 425,000 registered users with an astonishing $2,000,000 in creator payouts. After a fortunate meeting with the founders of @Rackspace, TipSnaps secured a round of pre-seed investment that furthered the mission of perfecting a platform that brings equity to underserved creators.

In 2021, Dr. Vic Boddie joined the TipSnaps team as Co-Founder and COO. After receiving his PhD from HBCU Howard University, Vic spent 8 years in the public sector before joining TipSnaps. He brings a singular focus on diversifying social media, and under his leadership TipSnaps has implemented strategies that have brought Black and Brown creators equity in their own endeavors. TipSnaps offers one of the most competitive fee structures in the market, only charging creators a 10% fee. This low fee ensures that creators in underserved fields such as Hair and Beauty, Comedy, Culinary Arts, and Fitness move away from competing platforms to ensure their financial well-being.

TipSnaps is committed to the belief that the Creator Economy has the potential to dramatically shift racial and gender wealth gaps, but only if platforms understand the needs of the community. TipSnaps, as the only platform FOR Creators of Color BY Creators of Color, will continue to monetize these essential creators, and remain a home for Black and Brown creatives for years to come.

