IN A RECENTLY PUBLISHED CLINICAL STUDY, COLORESCIENCE® TOTAL EYE® FIRM & REPAIR CREAM DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN THE APPEARANCE OF OVERALL EYE AREA

Study led by Calkin and Boudreaux Dermatology

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorescience®, a leading dermatologist-recommended specialty skincare company, announces published results in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, Efficacy and Tolerability of a Novel Skin Cream for Improving Periocular Rhytids and Dryness. The 8-week open-label clinical trial assessed the efficacy and tolerability of the Colorescience Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream for treating subjects with periorbital wrinkles, dryness, laxity and dark circles.

Dr. Jacqueline M. Calkin and Dr. Alison A. Boudreaux, board-certified dermatologists at Calkin and Boudreaux Dermatology in Sacramento, CA, along with Barbara Taylor, Product Specialist, led the study.

Dr. Jacqueline M. Calkin shares, "As investigators for the Colorescience® Total Eye Firm & Repair Cream clinical study, both Dr. Boudreaux and I were able to observe and measure firsthand the multiple benefits of this product. We were particularly impressed to see improvement in laxity, especially in the upper eyelids, and dryness as early as 4 weeks and pleased that 100% of subjects showed global improvement by week 8. Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream perfectly complements the Total Eye® collection and has quickly become a patient favorite."

Results of the clinical study showed significant improvements for laxity and dryness as early as week 4, and for dark circles by week 8. All subjects (100%) showed global improvement by week 8. Additionally, all subjects "agreed" or "strongly agreed" that the product made their eyes feel more hydrated (100%), look and feel healthier (95%) and increased confidence in their eye appearance (91%). An impressive 97% of subjects would continue using Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream. The Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream was well tolerated and successfully demonstrated improvements in the overall appearance of the periorbital area and in the subjects' eye concerns.

On average, skin around the eye area is 5x thinner than the rest of the face, and the top skin concerns affecting the skin in this area include dark circles, loss of firmness, fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness and dehydration. Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream was developed to target these common concerns with a patented Total Eye® Complex – a blend of unique specialty ingredients, while specifically focusing on increasing firmness of eyelids and the under-eye area, delivering intense hydration, and smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Colorescience® Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream is part of the brand's Total Eye® regimen and can be used alone or in conjunction with award-winning Total Eye® Renewal Therapy SPF 35 as well as the Total Eye® Hydrogel Treatment Masks and Total Eye® Concentrate.

ABOUT COLORESCIENCE®

Colorescience® delivers clinically proven skin care and sun care innovations that are thoughtfully designed to improve overall skin health. Going beyond UV protection, Colorescience® believes in preventing skin damage before it starts with clinically tested formulas that are trusted, recommended, and personally used by physicians and patients alike. Using cutting-edge innovation to formulate with efficacious ingredients, Colorescience® products deliver immediate and long-term results that provide confidence for all ages, skin types, and concerns.

Colorescience® premium products are available through a network of licensed physicians and on colorescience.com .

SOURCE Colorescience