In a Solar Industry First, Enerflo Announces Digital Welcome Calls with Callpilot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enerflo , a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for the solar industry, is excited to announce Digital Welcome Calls through an exclusive partnership with the creators of the cloud-based Third Party Verification (TPV) solution, Callpilot . Digital Welcome Calls are available through Enerflo immediately.

Enerflo Digital Welcome Calls powered by Callpilot will revolutionize TPV for solar with fully customizable, cloud-based surveys, zero hold times and an average 35% reduction in overall call times. This eliminates the need to hire TPV companies, call centers or other dedicated resources to execute, record and transcribe the surveys.

Callpilot's features and capabilities include on-demand, 24/7, 365 days per year access, identity verification, location verification (geolocation), online consent verification, multilingual surveys, highly secure, cloud-based infrastructure and more. Callpilot is a turnkey solution with easy setup, enabling Enerflo partners to get started with Digital Welcome Calls quickly.

"We're stoked to be able to team up with Callpilot to offer their alternative TPV solution to our Enerflo partners!" said Pat Bennett, Enerflo Co-Founder.

"Reps, installers and finance companies alike are going to love working with CallPilot. We are pumped to give everyone access to their great service and excellent tech.", said Enerflo Co-Founder, Spencer Oberan. He continued, "No more long wait times or voice mails for after hours calls. I wish I had this tech when I was a rep. It would have been impactful."

About Callpilot

Callpilot was founded in 2021 as a secure, fully-automated TPV cloud-based solution for Solar, Pest Control and Home Security that eliminates the need to manually complete surveys over the phone. Callpilot surveys are available on-demand, 24/7/365. The results are dramatically reduced call times, with zero hold times, which increase both efficiency, customer satisfaction and pull-through rates. Callpilot's Third Party Verification (TPV) Solution also mitigates risk and protects the company and consumer. Learn more: callpilot.io .

About Enerflo

Enerflo is THE platform for the Solar Industry, purpose-built for Installers/EPCs and Sales Dealers to deploy more solar through sales and business automation; ultimately lowering the cost of solar through platform efficiency. Installers rely on multiple tools from lead to install; Enerflo connects them all together in one, cohesive sales and install platform. The Enerflo Platform is the backbone of some of the top residential solar providers and can be relied on to deliver one connected flow, from lead to PTO. Learn more: enerflo.com

SOURCE Enerflo