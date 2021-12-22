In a Virginia Peninsula First, Dr. Mark McFarland performs Lumbar Fusion using the Globus Sable®Expandable Lumbar Interbody Cage

"My patient had spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease and spondylolisthesis of the lumbar spine. I planned to use this advanced cage for her lumbar fusion as soon as it became available to achieve the best possible result," explained Dr. McFarland, orthopaedic spine surgeon at Orthopaedic and Spine Center. "My patient did well and after spending one night in the hospital, she was discharged the next day with little pain. She continues to progress well two months from her surgery date."

About Mark W. McFarland, DO

Dr. Mark McFarland joined Orthopaedic & Spine Cneter In 2005 and Is a Fellowship trained, board-certified orthopaedic surgeon who focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of Injuries and conditions of the spine, as welll as tegnerative medicine for the spine and joints. Dr. McFarland Is a recognized Innovator and pioneer In the field of orthopaedic surgery and Is noted for multiple surgical first In spine, joint replacement and regenerative medicine.

About Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Orthopaedic & Spine Center (OSC) is staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best orthopaedic and interventional pain management care available anywhere. Our Center includes a comfortable, state-of-the-art medical facility, pleasant and well-trained personnel, physicians trained in the most advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine, using stem cell and platelet therapies, and a dedication to patient care.

