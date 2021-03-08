In a Virtual Help-Desk World, Local IT Service is Still Essential According to GEEK-AID

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote IT service is a relatively new tool in the tech repair arsenal. A technician logs in to your computer remotely and virtually fixes the IT issue. The best-case scenario is you are up and running again in a half-hour. The worst-case scenario has you waiting on the phone for 45 minutes for a technician to answer before starting a virtual help session with someone from an overseas call center. After an hour, you find out that the company can't fix the issue. It offers to schedule a subcontractor to come out, but you might wait days for an appointment.

GEEK-AID

Overseas or nationwide call centers come with risks and drawbacks, including:

Security and legitimacy issues with overseas technicians accessing your data

Limitations to what can be fixed remotely

Accountability issues if the repair does not work

Costs could be higher, and service might take much longer if you need multiple sessions

Local IT support that offers both remote and onsite tech services solves these service issues. GEEK-AID® senior consultant Harvey Yan witnessed an uptick in service requests during the pandemic as employees navigated the shift to WFH along with the cyber security issues that followed. "We spent the first six months of the pandemic helping small business customers setup secure employee network access at home." Yan adds that "our residential customers also needed help with work and school setups, WiFi coverage, desk telephony and video conferencing."

GEEK-AID® is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. "We have embraced remote service," says Yan, "but even with virtual screen-sharing technology, you still need on-site services for many issues. We started this company when IT work mainly took place in business offices. 2020 accelerated the shift to a remote workforce. The need for on-site repairs has not changed, despite the ability to access the office network from anywhere. Having a trusted local adviser familiar with your network and devices improves service and data security for small and midsized business networks. Residential customers benefit from the relationship as well, gaining access to full IT services, including personalized IT training for new software and devices." (www.GEEKAID.com)

Media Contact: Media Relations GEEK-AID

Phone: (877)-GEEK-AID |(877-433-5243)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GEEK-AID

Related Links

http://www.geekaid.com

