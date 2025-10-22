"In a World That Says 'Be Fine,' Very Good Mind Says 'Be Real.'"

Florida-based therapy practice launches rebrand challenging the culture of perfection and redefining mental health through EMDR and authenticity.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a culture that tells people to "just be positive," Very Good Mind is asking a different question: What if being real is what actually heals you?

The Florida-based virtual EMDR therapy practice has rebranded with a mission that's as bold as it is overdue; to make therapy human again.

Elena and Robert Engle, Licensed Mental Health Therapists, Co-Founders of Very Good Mind, EMDR Trained and Certified EMDR Therapist

"We live in a world that rewards people for hiding how they really feel," said Robert Engle, LMHC, co-founder of Very Good Mind. "But pretending to be fine keeps people stuck. We help them stop performing wellness and start experiencing it."

Founded by Elena and Robert Engle, both licensed EMDR specialists, Very Good Mind serves clients virtually across Florida, helping people move through trauma, anxiety, and burnout. The practice's approach blends scientific precision with unapologetic honesty, rejecting the idea that therapy has to be sterile or slow to be effective.

"We chose EMDR because it works," said Elena Engle, LMHC-S, Certified EMDR Consultant. "Change happens in weeks, not years. We don't have to wonder if we're making a difference, we know we are."

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) is an evidence-based therapy recognized by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (among many others) for its success in treating trauma and anxiety. It helps the brain reprocess distressing experiences so clients can shift from survival to safety.

"Real healing isn't about pretending the pain never happened," added Elena. "It's about integrating it and learning that it doesn't define you."

With its rebrand, Very Good Mind is leading a cultural shift toward honesty in mental health, one that speaks to professionals, parents, and anyone tired of carrying the weight of "fine."

In a time when authenticity feels like rebellion, Very Good Mind stands for something quietly radical: you don't have to be fixed, you just have to be real.

About Very Good Mind

Very Good Mind is a Florida-based virtual counseling practice specializing in EMDR therapy for trauma, anxiety, performance, and personal growth. Founded by Elena and Robert Engle, LMHCs, the practice helps clients across Florida reconnect with their authentic selves and reclaim safety in their minds and bodies.

