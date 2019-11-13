In a World Where 'Even a Bad Movie Can Have a Great Trailer' - The Film Detective Announces New Arrivals From Trailers From Hell

ROCKPORT, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive, is partnering with Trailers from Hell (TFH) to give TFD viewers a series of trailers like they've never seen before.

Trailers have long served as a medium to attract audiences to a film through excitement, hilarity and intrigue. These mini-movies have been revitalized by Trailers from Hell, the critically acclaimed web series dedicated to showcasing trailers, punctuated with commentary from world-renowned filmmakers. Founded in 2007 by film fanatics Joe Dante, Jonas Hudson, Charlie Largent, and Elizabeth Stanley, the series takes a deep dive into films of multiple genres and decades, as early as the 1920s to today.

Founder Joe Dante is no stranger to the film industry. Director of Gremlins (1984), The Howling (1981), Innerspace (1987), and more, Dante takes a turn in front of the camera to deliver captivating commentary on such cult classics as Roger Corman's The Little Shop of Horrors (1960).

Roger Corman also joins in on the fun, holding up a magnifying glass to his own works, including Ski Troop Attack (1960). The film follows the perilous journey of an American patrol forced behind German enemy lines. As the trailer plays, Corman recounts filling in for one of the German skiers himself, after the skier broke his leg.

Dante comments, "This group of trailers from the TFH library represents a cross-section of fan favorites, with commentaries by the film professionals who make up our cadre of 'Grindhouse Gurus.'"

Viewers will be impressed by TFH's extensive list of "Grindhouse Gurus." Such seasoned filmmakers as John Landis (The Blues Brothers), Mary Lambert (Pet Sematary), and Michael Lehmann (Heathers) offer anecdotal and analytical perspectives into Hollywood's best and schlockiest films alike.

"We here at Trailers from Hell are excited to be partnering with The Film Detective," adds Dante, "where classic and cult films that are so often distributed in substandard condition are spruced up and presented anew in high-quality transfers that make them look better than they have in a long time."

Viewers can enjoy both the trailers from TFH and the full-length films, ranging from Golden Age classics like My Man Godfrey (1936) to the cult classic Gorgo (1961), available now at http://bit.ly/TFD_TrailersfromHell. For additional information about TFD, visit https://www.thefilmdetective.com/.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective (TFD) is a leading distributor of restored feature films and television. Launched in 2014, TFD distributes its library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through such platforms as TCM, EPIX, Pluto TV, PBS and more. Since 2018, TFD released its classic movie app and launched 24/7 channels on Sling TV, STIRR and DistroTV.

