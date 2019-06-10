In Advance of National Expansion, Revolution Enterprises Names Groupon Deputy General Counsel Alissa Jubelirer as General Counsel

ELMHURST, Ill., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Enterprises, a multi-state cannabis operator in the health and wellness sector, announced today that senior Groupon legal and compliance executive Alissa "Ali" Jubelirer will join the company as General Counsel.

In anticipation of Revolution's rapid growth and expansion, adding an accomplished legal executive with deep and broad experience is a major step in the company's efforts to assemble the best team in the industry.

Jubelirer brings nearly 20 years of both outside and in-house legal experience to Revolution, arriving at the company directly from her prior role at Groupon as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer.

At Groupon, a multi-billion dollar global public company, Jubelirer was in charge of employment law matters worldwide, helped to lead general corporate matters, and led the implementation, monitoring and enforcement of compliance programs with legal and regulatory requirements across the entire company.

Before Jubelirer's nearly eight years of experience in multiple legal roles at Groupon, she served six years at the Tribune Company as Senior Counsel for labor and employee relations. She also practiced law for five years in the Chicago office of international firm Seyfarth Shaw LLP, where she concentrated her practice on employment litigation.

"I am excited to join at a pivotal time in Revolution's history as the dynamics and legal landscape of the cannabis industry are rapidly shifting across the country," Jubelirer said. "I look forward to helping the Revolution team develop the company's national platform and extend our product lines."

"I am thrilled to welcome Ali to the Revolution team. Her addition is a major milestone in positioning us for long-term success," said Mark de Souza, Revolution's CEO. "Her wealth of experience in a global company that has experienced high growth will be integral to helping shape and execute our future plans."

Jubelirer's jump to the cannabis industry coincides with a major regulatory shift in Illinois, where the company is headquartered and the state legislature recently became the first in the nation to legalize the sale and possession of adult use cannabis.

Jubelirer will manage all corporate legal and compliance matters, including mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracts and licensing, litigation, employment, compliance and ethics, and intellectual property and patents.

The hiring of Jubilerer follows recent major appointments to Revolution's board of directors, including Tony Hunter, the former CEO of Tribune Publishing and Publisher of the Chicago Tribune, and Jim Oliff, former Vice Chairman and Board Member of CME Group, formerly known as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, a world leader as a commodities marketplace.

About Revolution Enterprises

Based in Illinois and expanding to other states, Revolution Enterprises is changing the way people worldwide think about and access high-quality cannabis. Our brands span the consumer goods spectrum – medicine, ointments, food, beverages, pet care, and more – and strategically capture distinct segments of the rapidly evolving cannabinoid-based health and wellness marketplace.

