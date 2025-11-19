In an Age of AI, the Pencil Still Wins.

Alisa Weldon's new book, Life Demands Both Ends™, reclaims creativity, reflection, and courage in a world that's been told to automate everything.

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the way we think, create, and live, designer and artist Alisa Weldon offers a poignant reminder that one of life's most powerful tools still fits neatly in your hand: the pencil.

Her new book, Life Demands Both Ends, is a simple beautifully illustrated 32-page book that invites thought-provoking reflection on life's moments. Through the pencil—one end for beginning, the other for refining—Weldon reminds readers the pencil is a complete system for thinking, creating, and reimagining.

"In an era of algorithms and automation, the pencil allows us to slow down, think, and create from the heart," says Weldon. "It's a symbol for intention, reflection, and courage—the balance between dreaming and refining."

A Timely Message for Modern Times

As the US continues to lead the world in innovation, productivity, and the self-help movement, Weldon's message resonates deeply: progress requires both vision and revision.

Each page of Life Demands Both Ends invites readers to:

Begin, again and again.

Edit with curiosity and grace.

Stay flexible when life shifts direction.

Life Demands Both Ends evolved from a watercolor work titled Dream in Weldon's Memory Serves series—an exploration of familiar objects and their deeper meanings. What began as a painting soon became a literal dream that inspired her to build an eight-foot pencil sculpture inscribed with the handwritten phrase, "Dear Self, what will you do today?"

From that idea grew Life Demands Both Ends, a new kind of gift book—one that bridges art, self-reflection, and purpose. Its companion artworks, including mini pencil sculptures, limited-edition prints, and original watercolors, are available at lifedemandsbothends.com

About the Author

Alisa Weldon believes creativity is both a process and a way of seeing. As the founder of WELL+DONE DESIGN, a Houston-based creative studio, she helps people and organizations uncover the heart behind their ideas. An accomplished commercial artist and brand strategist with over 30 years of experience, Weldon has built a career helping brands forge emotional connections through design. Her fine art practice, featured at alisaweldon.com, explores memory and movement through layered color, texture, and emotion—turning design and art alike into languages of reflection and connection.

