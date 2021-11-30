In an Exclusive with The Sun, Ed Norwood Shares from His New Book and How He Escaped One Of America's Biggest Mass Murders In History

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, 1978, 43 years ago, the world stood still and watched as more than 900 U.S. civilians were found dead in the jungles of South America, including 27 of Ed Norwood's relatives. Red flags and prophetic dreams saved Norwood from following the same fate that met his loved ones, and hundreds of members of the People's Temple in Jonestown, Guyana.

In an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun (https://www.the-sun.com/news/4078825/jonestown-cult-anniversary-kool-aid-massacre/) and in a radio interview with Darron Story of KMJK 107.3 FM (https://omny.fm/shows/cumulus-kansas-city-podcasts/kc-scholars-author-ed-norwood) the author shares the events he witnessed growing up in the People's Temple, how he escaped, and the lessons he's learned.

As a young boy, Ed witnessed Jim Jones force his followers to construct a makeshift boxing ring designed for a match between a 5-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy to punish the young boy for breaking a little's girl's leg while playing. His punishment : three rounds in the ring with the eight-year-old who pounded him into unconsciousness while some members cheered, and others watched in horror.

In his book, "Be A Giant Killer: Overcoming Your Everyday Goliaths," Ed chronicles the seven "giants" every leader must overcome to live out their wildest dreams and achieve their full potential. He also highlights - drawing on biblical stories and his family's time in Jones's cult - how the ignoring of red flags and family history can influence everything we do in life, including repeating the mistakes of our predecessors.

Explaining the book's premise, Ed shares: " Every giant we don't defeat grows into the next generation. The things left unresolved from our past or childhood (the hurts, shame, fear, anger, rejection, etc.) can be carried into our relationships as adults and be passed to our children and those we lead. In the book, I use my family's loss of 27 relatives in Jonestown to illustrate how bad family history, leadership, and shame can be fatal to our dreams and relationships. I expose the giants—things related to us—that silence the little boy or girl inside us from speaking. Things rooted in not just bad family history, but bad habits."

We transmit the traumas we don't heal to the next generation.

Be A Giant Killer is a book of timeless biblical truths and personal stories aimed to inspire readers how to face giants from their past that keep them achieving their wildest dreams.

"In a time of unprecedented challenges, we are all facing 'giants' on many fronts. Ed Norwood has written a book that will help people of faith (and those searching for faith) to be victorious against the giants they face. This book takes on seven of the biggest giants anyone can face and uses timeless truth to teach how to defeat them."

—Mark Sanborn, NYT and WSJ bestselling author of The Fred Factor, President, Sanborn & Associates, Inc.

Be A Giant Killer is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Target.

About the Author

Ed Norwood is President of ERN/The National Council of Reimbursement Advocacy. He has been recognized as a unique and distinctive authority in transitional leadership and administrative laws that govern the healthcare delivery process. Ed has done hundreds of media interviews and lectures worldwide, focusing on public policy, healthcare advocacy, leadership development, and the lessons of the Jonestown Tragedy. He is available for booking interviews, lectures, and book tours in 2022.

