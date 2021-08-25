In an Industry Steeped in Exploitation, #Blackowned TipSnaps Created a Safe and Equitable Platform For All Creators

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Creator Economy, safety and security is paramount. When Content Creators choose to monetize on a platform, they entrust their livelihoods and sensitive data to that platform, and expect to have that trust rewarded. It is shameful that they are often betrayed by unethical actors. Inexperience, mismanagement and corporate greed can have devastating consequences for Creators who depend on good corporate stewardship for their income. TipSnaps provides an experienced, competent platform that prioritizes creator safety and comfort above quick profits, even when such choices are unpopular. While other platforms may choose an unethical road to rapid growth, the story of TipSnaps is the story of hard work over easy money.

TipSnaps, founded with the credo "Everyone is a Creator", has shown time and again that they seek to be a true home for all Creators. TipSnaps made the hard decision to prioritize good process and Creator security, making sure that all Content Creators were in full compliance with both State and Federal legal regulations. Lyonel Dougé , TipSnaps Founder and CEO, has this to say: "Safety and compliance was always very important to me. When in doubt about someone's identity, if our verification vendor couldn't verify the applicant's identity, we'd close the account. We took this very seriously from day one." TipSnaps took additional steps to ensure high ethical standards; catfishing, fraud, abuse, and hate speech, which unfortunately can be endemic to other platforms, have never been allowed at TipSnaps.

TipSnaps was founded without venture capital backing, but still chose the ethical path, even if it meant slower growth. Founded in 2017, TipSnaps experienced organic growth to 435k registered users and developed a durable Creator base. As the only Black founded and owned Creator Monetization platform, TipSnaps has a deep understanding of the needs of Black and Brown creators. The ongoing #BlackTikTokStrike shows that these creators require a platform that understands and protects them. This level of security is vital for Black and Brown creators especially, as they face heightened levels of abuse and fraud. When monetizing through TipSnaps, these Creators enjoy a level of safety and comfort that other platforms simply do not provide.

TipSnaps provides a true moral alternative in the Creator Monetization field. In the words of TipSnaps founder Lyonel Dougé : "We saw what other platforms were allowing and we never wanted to allow that behavior on our platform. Period." Since 2017, TipSnaps has shown dedication to developing a safe platform for all creators. While abuse and exploitation can run rampant on competing platforms, TipSnaps is proud to be a platform where creators feel at home.

