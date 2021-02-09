In Ancient Rome, Sensible Young Ladies Don't Investigate Crimes! Or Do They?

RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossLink Publishing is pleased to announce the release in paperback and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Death and a Crocodile by Lisa E. Betz of Morgantown, PA.

Tracy Higley, historical fiction author of The Incense Road, says "Death and a Crocodile" has everything I love in historical fiction—a feisty heroine, a fascinating setting, and mysterious goings-on. Betz's story is an intriguing journey into ancient Rome, with a character facing challenges similar to our own. Recommended!

Death and a Crocodile is a lighthearted mystery set in first-century Rome, featuring an amateur sleuth, a cast of eccentric characters, and an unrepentant, sausage-snatching cat. When Livia's father dies under suspicious circumstances, she sets out to find the killer before her innocent brother is convicted of murder. She may be an amateur when it comes to hunting dangerous criminals, but she's determined, intelligent, and not afraid to break a convention or two in pursuit of the truth. Plus, she's adopted a radical new faith that encourages her to that believe a woman and a handful of servants can actually solve a murder. Can she uncover the culprit before powerful men realize what she's up to and force her to stop? Or will her snooping land her in deadly peril?

Death and a Crocodile (ISBN: 978-1-63357-316-1, Trade Paper, 321 pages, $16.95, FICTION/CHRISTIAN/HISTORICAL) from CrossLink Publishing, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

Lisa E. Betz worked as an engineer, substitute teacher, and play director before becoming an award-winning mystery writer. She draws inspiration from thirty-five years of leading Bible studies to create fast-paced mysteries set in the first-century world of the early church.

CrossLink Publishing is a traditional Christian publishing company based in Rapid City, SD. CrossLink publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Baker & Taylor Publisher Services. For more information, visit CrossLinkPublishing.com.

