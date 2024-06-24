In Another Win for Masimo, Knobbe Martens Secures Dismissal of Infringement Lawsuit

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knobbe Martens secured another victory for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) with the successful dismissal with prejudice of a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Wrist SP Biotech, a non-practicing entity (NPE). This success is the latest in a string of successful results Knobbe Martens has achieved for Masimo.

In August 2023 Wrist SP filed a complaint in the Western District of Texas, asserting U.S. Patent No. 11,331,015 against Masimo pulse oximetry sensors. In the complaint, Wrist SP accused the majority of Masimo's disposable sensor models, which are used by over 200 million patients annually, of infringement.

On behalf of Masimo, the Knobbe Martens team first obtained a transfer of the case to the Central District of California. Then, the team worked with Masimo to assemble evidence to support its defense. After a detailed reveal of Masimo's defense in discovery, Wrist SP dismissed the case with no payment from Masimo.

Click here to view the dismissal.

The Knobbe Martens team that represented Masimo in this case was Irfan Lateef and Raymond Lu .

This was the most recent success Knobbe Martens has secured on behalf of Masimo. Last month, a team from the firm represented Masimo in litigation resulting in a permanent injunction against Sotera Wireless and Foxconn regarding a patent that pertains to products that monitor vital signs. Earlier this year, the firm scored a momentous success when it secured an import ban on Apple watches that were found to infringe Masimo's patented pulse oximetry technology.

Commenting on these accomplishments, Masimo CEO Joe Kiani stated, "Masimo is a company that respects valid intellectual property. We are greatly appreciative of the talented and dedicated lawyers at Knobbe Martens who carefully defended these claims on the merits, and delivered an outstanding result."

About Knobbe Martens

Knobbe Martens is a highly respected intellectual property law firm, offering legal services in all aspects of intellectual property and technology law. The firm's litigation group handles cases throughout the U.S. and coordinates strategy for disputes worldwide. Founded in California in 1962, the firm has about 300 lawyers and scientists based in offices located in Orange County, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C. Knobbe Martens serves a diverse international client base, from multinational corporations to emerging businesses of all stages. More information about the firm can be found at www.knobbe.com .

