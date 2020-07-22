In Anticipation Of Baseball Season Opening On July 23, 'The Ed Sullivan Show' YouTube Channel Hits A Grand Slam With Full Segments Streaming Worldwide Featuring Legends Willie Mays, Jackie Robinson, And Mickey Mantle

In his 21 seasons with the Giants baseball franchise, Willie Mays played both in New York and San Francisco. He is a living legend and an American icon. He is widely known and regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, with his unique and gifted combination of power hitting, base running, throwing and fielding. In this 1966 segment, Ed Sullivan learns how Willie Mays bats. Mays said exclusively of his appearances, "﻿Ed Sullivan was a real gentleman. And, a real baseball fan. That's why he had me on his TV show so many times! I learned later that he had been a sportswriter. You'd never have guessed that!! Anyway, Ed was really good to me. A nice man."

Jackie Robinson pioneered the integration of professional sports in 1947 when he became the first African American to play in the major leagues in the 20th century; he played for the Brooklyn Dodgers his entire career. In this 1962 clip, the same year he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Jackie Robinson gives Ed Sullivan insider tips on how to handle the bat.

Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle played for the New York Yankees his entire career which included five World Series titles. In his 1969 appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, the home-run champion and MVP announces his retirement.

In addition to sports, the voluminous gems in this vast catalog include iconic clips from all aspects of popular culture, many of which have primarily only been available in excerpted versions on EdSullivan.com or as low-resolution digital "bootlegs." Scores of rarities will continue to be available digitally for the first time and fans can visit The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel and EdSullivan.com for more information.

Live On The Ed Sullivan Show YOUTUBE channel Baseball schedule:

STREAM LAUNCH SPORTS GREAT DESCRIPTION AIRDATE THU 7/23 Jackie Robinson Batting Tips May 20, 1962 FRI 7/24 Mickey Mantle Retirement March 9, 1969 SUN 7/26 Willie Mays Batting Tips May 15, 1966

About The Ed Sullivan Show

The Ed Sullivan Show is the most popular primetime variety show in American history. For nearly a quarter century, Ed Sullivan hosted the greatest array of talent on television, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Motown artists such as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5. Every Sunday night at 8pm on CBS from 1948-1971, The Ed Sullivan Show showcased a wide variety of pop culture from the worlds of music, comedy, novelty and much more.

