In-app Advertising Market size to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2027; Growing use of smartphones to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-app advertising market is estimated to grow by USD 199.21 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. This in-app advertising market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (messaging, online shopping, gaming, entertainment, and others), type (banner ads, interstitial ads, rich media ads, video ads, and native ads), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the messaging segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The segment includes all forms of messaging apps, such as social messaging, business messaging, and chat apps, that allow users to communicate with each other through text, voice, or video. Furthermore, Sponsored Messages are a type of in-app advertising, where advertisers pay to display their messages in a user's Messages app. The growing use of smartphones is the key factor that drives the growth of the global in-app advertising market. The growing popularity of smartphones increases the number of downloadable mobile applications as well as leads to increased opportunities for in-app advertising. The number of smartphone users worldwide is expected to grow to 4.3 billion by 2023. Thus, this rapid growth in smartphone usage has created a huge opportunity for companies to reach consumers through in-app advertising. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities Download a Sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-app Advertising Market 2023-2027

In-app Advertising Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Adscompass, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Bidease inc., BYYD Inc, Coalition Technologies LLC, Digital Hamster SL, Dot Com Infoway, Flatline Agency, Hitapps , IDS Logic, InMobi Pte. Ltd., Mobio Global Ltd., PubMatic Inc., RevX , Tremor International Ltd, TUNE Inc., Azerion Group N.V, Yahoo, and zoomd technologies Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: application (messaging, online shopping, gaming, entertainment, and others), type (banner ads, interstitial ads, rich media ads, video ads, and native ads), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In-app advertising market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Adscompass, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Bidease inc., BYYD Inc, Coalition Technologies LLC, Digital Hamster SL, Dot Com Infoway, Flatline Agency, Hitapps, IDS Logic, InMobi Pte. Ltd., Mobio Global Ltd., PubMatic Inc., RevX, Tremor International Ltd, TUNE Inc., Azerion Group N.V, Yahoo, and zoomd technologies Ltd.

In-app Advertising Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Growing in-app purchases are an emerging trend in the global in-app advertising market growth.

In-app purchases allow users to purchase digital goods and services within the apps such as virtual articles, premium content, or subscription services, which has created new revenue streams for mobile app developers and increased opportunities for in-app advertising.

Through advertising within mobile apps, companies can target users who are already engaged with the app and are more likely to make in-app purchases.

Hence, such trends will fuel the market growth of in-app advertising during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Growth in ad-blocking software is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global in-app advertising market.

Ad-blocking software is designed to prevent ads from being displayed on websites and mobile applications.

This has led to a decrease in the effectiveness of in-app advertising. There were around 650 million devices using ad-blocking software worldwide in 2018. That number grew to more than 780 million in 2021.

Hence, rapid growth in the use of ad-blocking software has had a significant impact on the advertising industry, including the in-app advertising market.

Thus, in conclusion, the growth of ad-blocking software will have a significant impact on the growth of the global in-app advertising market during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

The in-app advertising market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this In-app Advertising Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the in-app advertising market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the in-app advertising market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the in-app advertising market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of in-app advertising market vendors

In-app Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 199.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adscompass, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Bidease inc., BYYD Inc, Coalition Technologies LLC, Digital Hamster SL, Dot Com Infoway, Flatline Agency, Hitapps , IDS Logic, InMobi Pte. Ltd., Mobio Global Ltd., PubMatic Inc., RevX , Tremor International Ltd, TUNE Inc., Azerion Group N.V, Yahoo, and zoomd technologies Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

