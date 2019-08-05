In-app Advertising Market Size Worth $226.4 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-app advertising market size is expected to reach USD 226.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. In-app advertising enables advertisers to display various types of advertisements, such as banners and pop-up videos, on mobile applications to reach their audience. The concept is gaining popularity owing to the rapidly increasing demand for mobile device-based advertising across various industry verticals such as education, entertainment, and retail.

Key suggestions from the report:

The messaging segment is expected to gain traction owing to factors such as increasing consumer preference, better offers, and price discounts

The Android segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to factors such as increased adoption of smartphones in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific , such as India and China

North America is expected to continue leading the in-app advertising market and reach USD 65,617.3 million by 2025. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period

Key industry players include Tapjoy, Inc.; Google AdMob; BYYD Inc.; Flurry, Inc.; Glispa GmbH; Tune, Inc.; Amobee, Inc.; InMobi; One by AOL; and Chartboost.

Read 120 page research report with TOC on "In-app Advertising Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Platform, By Application (Messaging, Entertainment, Gaming, Online Shopping, Payment & Ticketing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/in-app-advertising-market

The growing popularity of Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) e-commerce websites coupled with the emerging trend of online gaming are further fueling the market growth. Smartphone messaging, shopping, and gaming applications are expected to capture significant shares in the market over the forecast period owing to their increased use and the growing trend of mobile-based applications.

In-app advertising is a vital marketing channel for companies and offers them with sophisticated data tracking and user targeting features. It also enables advertisers to reach consumers with pinpoint accuracy, acting as an effective medium to capture consumers' attention and encourage them to view and interact with the advertisements through mobile devices. Moreover, advertisers can harness geolocation data to ensure that they are reaching users at the right place and time. Majority of the smartphone users spend a significant amount of time using applications for voice/video calling, messaging, ticket booking, and gaming. In-app advertising can be easily integrated with such applications to reach prospective customers.

Grand View Research has segmented the in-app advertising market based on type, platform, application, and region:

In-app Advertising Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Banner Ads



Interstitial Ads



Rich Media Ads



Video Ads



Native Ads

In-app Advertising Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Android



iOS



Others

In-app Advertising Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Messaging



Entertainment



Gaming



Online Shopping



Payment & Ticketing



Others

In-app Advertising Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

