In August: Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Celebrates Seventh Annual Kids Eat Right Month™

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- August is Kids Eat Right Month™, when the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and its Foundation focus on the importance of healthful eating and active lifestyles for children and their families.

"Developing healthy habits at home is especially important as the world continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic," says Miami registered dietitian nutritionist and national Academy Spokesperson Su-Nui Escobar.

"Healthful eating, coupled with regular physical activity, can help people of all ages decrease their risk for chronic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, obesity and hypertension, which have been associated with severe illness from COVID-19," Escobar says. "It's never too early to teach your children the value of healthful habits that they'll continue through adulthood."

Kids Eat Right Month™ was created in 2014 to mobilize registered dietitian nutritionists in a grassroots movement to share healthful eating messages to help families adopt nutritious eating habits.

"With so much time spent at home, families are cooking more. Get your kids involved by asking them what vegetables you should buy and then assign them age-appropriate tasks to help prepare dinner," Escobar says. "The more children are involved in planning and preparing their meals, the more likely they are to enjoy the final product," she says.

"In addition, consider adding daily physical activities to your routine such as a family walk after dinner," Escobar says.

The Academy advocates for safe, nutritious meals for families all year long. In June, the Academy joined the American Medical Association to urge Congress to support efforts to strengthen and improve the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the country's most important food safety net program.

On August 25, the Academy will host the Second Annual Nutrition and Health Equity Summit, a virtual conversation on health equity, diversity and inclusion and reducing health disparities.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation is a 501(c)3 charity devoted exclusively to nutrition and dietetics. It makes an impact with Academy members and throughout the profession with its scholarships, awards, research grants, fellowships, public education programs and disaster relief efforts. Through philanthropy, the Foundation empowers current and future food and nutrition practitioners to optimize global health. Visit the Foundation at www.eatrightFoundation.org.

SOURCE Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

