In-Building Wireless to Take Center Stage

Slump in 5G deployment makes IBW critical

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts released a new five-year forecast for Small Cells, DAS, and Repeaters/Boosters today, highlighting technical trends and expected deployment of in-building wireless systems through 2028. This highly anticipated forecast has become critical for many companies in the mobile infrastructure market, as 5G deployment in many countries has now peaked and expected outdoor deployment is declining quickly.

In-Building Wireless Investment in 2028, by business type

Specifically, Mobile Experts highlights the key technical aspects of MORAN and MOCN network-sharing techniques, and provides cost comparisons and analysis of each approach, compared with Passpoint/Hotspot 2.0, DAS, boosters, and other radio architectures. The market for more than 3.5 million indoor radio nodes in 2023 will grow over the next five years, with private wireless applications pushing small cells in specific technical areas.

Public safety is highlighted in this report as a stable growth driver, and industrial applications are analyzed to show how cheap Wi-Fi systems can suit some applications but others will move toward cellular technology. The report breaks down more than $24B in cumulative spending over the next five years, showing the specific areas where companies should invest to exploit these market trends.

Business models are also analyzed in depth, with market segmentation broken up by the type of company funding the in-building system: Carriers, Managed Service Providers, and Enterprises each have very different objectives and investment directions.

In addition, the market is broken down by world region, with the most dynamic market in the United States, but very interesting dynamics in China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East-Africa regions.

Finally, the report includes analysis of small cells that comply with Open RAN specifications compared with proprietary systems that simply use an "ORAN-like" interface but actually use proprietary baseband processing. In this way, the Mobile Experts analysis helps industry players to cut through the marketing hype and determine the true direction of the market.

"Managed Service Providers and Enterprises will contribute much more to this market in the next five years than ever before," commented Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts. "These companies have realized that operators will not deploy in-building infrastructure in some areas, and they're stepping up to invest themselves. This report analyzes how this changes the flavor of the IBW market."

This report is a great follow-on to Mobile Experts research on Industrial Private Cellular, Enterprise Private Cellular, and Private Cellular Services. While the MEXP-PRIVATE series focuses on enterprise investment, this report highlights the ways in which operators and MSPs will step in to augment what enterprises are doing on their own.

Companies that buy this research will learn:

The size of the In-Building Wireless market; Future trends and investment levels through 2028; Cost analysis of each technical option and how economics can play a role in technical choices; How new technologies will be adopted and which industry players are holding them back; and Profiles of 40 companies participating in IBW.



Companies covered in this report:

Subscribers will receive:

Full access to the 89-page In-Building Wireless 2023 report;

51 comprehensive charts and figures to break down the market by region, technology, and business model;

Detailed technical diagrams, cost data, and architectural analysis; and

Access to the analysts behind the reports.

To learn more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Forecasts routinely come in with "actual" data within 5-10% of forecasted data. Recent publications focus on Edge Computing , Industrial Private Cellular, RF Front Ends for Mobile Devices, Macro and Massive MIMO Base Stations , RAN Revenue and CAPEX, Semiconductors for BBU/DU/CU, and more.

