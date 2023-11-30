In-Car Wi-Fi Market to grow by USD 270.53 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AB Volvo, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and BYD Co. Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-car Wi-Fi market is estimated to grow by USD 270.53 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 49.01%. The in-car Wi-Fi market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer in-car Wi-Fi market are AB Volvo, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kia Motors Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., NIO Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Rairdons Subaru of Auburn, Renault SAS, SsangYong Motor Co., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-Car Wi-Fi Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

AB Volvo - The company offers in-car Wi-Fi with connection for up to eight devices, and can use onboard apps, stream music, and receive real-time traffic updates whilst passengers can choose their own online entertainment.

The company offers in-car Wi-Fi with connection for up to eight devices, and can use onboard apps, stream music, and receive real-time traffic updates whilst passengers can choose their own online entertainment. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers in-car Wi-Fi such as BMW car hotspot LTE that is permanently integrated with wifi in the car and retrofitting wifi in the car which provides high-speed mobile internet technology to the road.

The company offers in-car Wi-Fi such as BMW car hotspot LTE that is permanently integrated with wifi in the car and retrofitting wifi in the car which provides high-speed mobile internet technology to the road. Porsche AG - The company offers in-car Wi-Fi such as Porsche Connect that can respond to live traffic conditions at all times and get all the latest online information, including route updates.

The company offers in-car Wi-Fi such as Porsche Connect that can respond to live traffic conditions at all times and get all the latest online information, including route updates.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market, with a contribution of 50% to the global market growth. Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK are the major countries contributing to the market growth in the region. This growth is attributed to the high penetration of luxury cars in these countries. Furthermore, the improving economic conditions in these countries are boosting the demand for luxury vehicles. This leads to the increased demand for in-car Wi-Fi in Europe.

Impactful driver- Wide range of data plans for in-car Wi-Fi to suit individual needs

Wide range of data plans for in-car Wi-Fi to suit individual needs

Big data platform provided by connected cars

Market Segmentation

The 3G and 4G segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Several prominent OEMs, such as JLR, Daimler (Mercedes-Benz), BMW, FCA, Toyota Motors, and Nissan, provide in-car Wi-Fi in their offerings at 3G data speeds. It is expected to be upgraded to faster 4G LTE networks during the forecast period. Moreover, developed regions such as Europe and North America are expected to switch to 5G connectivity. This will further drive the growth of the segment during the same period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Report Coverage Details YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 48.56 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

