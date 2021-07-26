In Carlos Valrand's New Novel "The Site" Dreams Foretell A Secret Reality

PASADENA, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Carlos Valrand's electrifying mystery adventure, The Site [Dramtes Enterprises, February 24, 2021, 423 pages], London schoolteacher Cicely Denfeld begins having chilling dreams about American strangers on the trail of a stolen government document. Cicely is terrified by inexplicably related dreams of Charles Ryder and his partner, Vivian, who pursue the investigation of the mysterious document despite impediments from powerful unknown adversaries. Distraught, Cicely seeks the help of a psychiatrist, Dr. McClellan, who attempts to help her through what seems to be an anxiety disorder.

The Site Cover

In the dreams she shares with Dr. McClellan, Cicely experiences glimpses of the lives of Charles and Vivian, who advance their investigation with the aid of a researcher. Dr. McClellan, disappointed with his progress in discovering the root cause of Cicely's problem, enlists two close friends in investigating the subjects of her dreams.

As the twists and turns of The Site unfold, Charles and Vivian inch closer to the answers they seek while unknowingly approaching a deadly peril, all while Cicely and Dr. McClellan follow their own inquiries to an astonishing realization. Vivid storytelling and lifelike characters that face ethical dilemmas prompt readers to reconsider what they know of reality, and where the mind stops and the rest of the world begins.

An author and former engineer and manager for NASA and Department of Defense projects, Valrand draws from his professional experience in crafting his exciting novel.

Engaging and epic, The Site combines mystery and science-fiction in the adventure of people driven by curiosity, courage, and determination to uncover secrets of otherworldly origin.

"...impressively intricate and relentlessly paced…will have readers furiously turning pages until the end." BlueInk Review

"The plot moves at a good pace, with well-spaced revelations and twists." Kirkus Reviews

"…nearly impossible to put the book down…4 of 4 stars." OnlineBookClub

"The story is suspenseful." Clarion Foreword Reviews

The Site will be on display at the 2021 Frankfurt Book Fair, 20-24 October.

CARLOS VALRAND is an author and engineer living in Texas, and a contributor to the website Internet Looks (internetlooks.com). He has a BS in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech, and an MS in Finance from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Valrand has participated as an engineer and manager in projects such as the International Space Station, the Space Shuttle, the Strategic Defense Initiative, the Patriot missile system, and the USAF C-5A and C-130 aircraft. He has authored various aerospace system functional requirements documents and technical papers, and has developed and taught courses in spaceflight-related subjects.

The Site Second Edition [ISBN 978-0-578-83813-7] is available in paperback and e-book format from various retailers, including Amazon, Bookshop, Barnes and Noble, Booktopia, Smashwords, and Books-A-Million

For further information, contact Carlos Valrand [email protected] (281) 991-9391

REVIEW COPIES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

SOURCE Carlos Valrand