In Case Of Emergency, Activate Safe4r App

Whether in a medical emergency, assault, abduction, law enforcement encounter, or other crisis, Safe4r allows pre-designated witnesses to see and hear what is happening in real time so they can get help. Safe4r includes a black-out screen for privacy while functions continue to work.

"Safe4r has far-reaching implications for personal and public safety. Each of us is a potential victim every minute of every day. Together, we can create the Safe4r Global Safety Net we need," said Wright.

Once activated, by voice or click of a button, Safe4r live streams video to witnesses who can chat with one another. Safe4r records the video to the cloud where it can never be destroyed and can be given to authorities if needed. Also, a pre-designated user's "buddy" appears on screen to talk with the user in crisis.

If a user's witnesses are within 1500 feet, Safe4r identifies the user location even if he or she is on the move and provides turn-by-turn directions to reach that user via GPS tracking (used only after Safe4r activation).

At the core of Safe4r is the Safe4r Global Safety Net which is activated when any fellow users within 1500 feet receive an alert. Given their proximity, they become witnesses and, when appropriate, can act as first responders to provide immediate help.

Though there is a 911 call button embedded in the app, the Safety Net provides a new layer of immediate response to aid our embattled 50-year-old 911 system which currently averages nearly a 15-minute response time.

"Safe4r can be the difference between life and death," said Wright.

Thanks to a soft launch in February, more than 35,000 users have already downloaded Safe4r, which is available free of charge. Additional paid services are available. Visit www.Safe4r.com.

