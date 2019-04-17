In case you missed it: Digipath's Chief Science Officer Explains Company's New Field Test

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP), is pleased to provide an opportunity to hear more about the Company's ground breaking new field test for cannabis, hemp and CBD samples via an interview with Chief Science Officer Cindy Orser.

To view the interview click the following link: https://digipath.com/current-projects/

Dr. Orser, PhD and Dr. Philippe Henry, PhD are the driving forces behind the development of the field test which has been created to provide relief and clarity for an array of uses where the type of cannabis product must be quickly and accurately determined using a portable methodology. GroSciences, Inc., Digipath's wholly owned subsidiary is seeking a provisional patent for the field test and will be packaging and validating over the next several weeks.

High Times recently reported an instance where a fully-compliant hemp shipment was wrongfully seized due to a failure to properly identify the cargo. The DEA is now looking for a field test to avoid such problems. "The field test kit must provide specificity to distinguish between hemp and marijuana. It must be portable and rugged enough to be used in non-laboratory environments or ambient conditions," the notice from the DEA reads.

About Digipath, Inc.

Digipath, Inc. supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations for terpene based products, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry.

