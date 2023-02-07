In Celebration of Black History Month, Color Street Foundation Partners with Jackson State University & Unveils Limited-Edition CULTURAL CELEBRATION Nail Strips

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing commitment to champion causes and organizations it believes in, the Color Street Foundation , the charitable arm of Color Street , announces its support of Black History Month via a special partnership with Jackson State University and the unveiling of uniquely beautiful, limited-edition Cultural Celebration nail strips. In conjunction with this launch, the Color Street marketing team will host a mentorship initiative with design students from the school and award a total of $20,000 in educational scholarships. As one of the largest HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) in the United States, Jackson State University was founded in 1877 in Jackson, Mississippi, and is a magnet for students from across the entire nation.

Cultural Celebration Nail Strips

"We are truly excited to work with the design and marketing teams at Color Street to provide mentorship and professional development to our talented students," said Mark Geil, Interim Chair and Associate Professor of Art for Jackson State University's Department of Art + Design & Theatre. "Connecting the design classroom with the design profession is one of the best ways to truly enrich a student's education. At the same time, the exceptional generosity of the Color Street Foundation in donating $20,000 towards educational scholarships in our department will make an enormous impact for our students."

Chosen in Spring, 2023, the scholarship recipients will be able to apply the monies toward the 2023 academic school year starting this coming fall. This project will start now, with mentoring graduating seniors, and then continue in the fall with graphic design students. During the fall semester, Color Street will begin working with the school's juniors and seniors, helping them to polish their portfolios and develop key skills. As part of an ongoing program, these skills will then enable the Jackson State University students to help design next year's Black History Month themed nail strips.

This year's Black History Month design, inspired by the traditional mudcloth of the West Africa country of Mali, blends fashion and history in one easy-to-use, high-impact look. Whether you choose to go for a complete set or mix and match with other Color Street nail strips, the results are always powerful, eye-catching and thought-provoking.

"During this very significant moment of cultural awareness for Black History, we recognize the importance of supporting future talent within the black community. Color Street and The Color Street Foundation are honored to nurture an ongoing and meaningful relationship with Jackson State University to develop and mentor future creative professionals. We are passionate about our commitment to give back and look forward to working with Jackson State's upcoming leaders in the creative space." - Color Street

For press inquiries, please contact Tractenberg & Co.

Dana Kaynes, [email protected] | Melanie Marques, [email protected]

www.colorstreet.com

@colorstreet | #colorstreet

About Color Street Foundation

In July of 2018, Founder and CEO, Fa Park, established the Color Street Foundation to make a difference in our local and national communities. Limited-edition nail strips are designed in support of causes that resonate with stylists and customers, to help start the conversation and raise awareness for important causes and charitable organizations. To date, the Color Street Foundation has donated $6.4 million to 70 charity partners.

About Color Street

The technology behind Color Street was created in 1988 by Fa Park, who observed how much time women wasted waiting for nail polish to set and the difficulty of obtaining a perfect manicure. Determined to make this process faster and flawless, Mr. Park, after years of research and refinement, created patented Nail Strips made with real nail polish that apply in seconds, don't require tools, and are immediately dry to the touch. Top beauty brands utilized his revolutionary patent for years, yet Mr. Park wasn't satisfied. Desiring to share his success with women nationwide, and to inspire others to pave their own entrepreneurial path, he created Color Street in 2017. Today, over 100,000 women and men sell the salon-quality Nail Strips directly to consumers, developing teams of Stylists to distribute the product and serve as brand advocates. Each Color Street Nail Strip consists of a base coat, rich color and top coat made of high quality, genuine nail polish. They are available in hundreds of colors and designs, and new collections launch several times per year.

SOURCE Color Street