In Celebration of Disability Pride Month, Beacon Group Partners with Hexagon Mining to Create Jobs for People with Disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we come together to celebrate Disability Pride Month this July, local nonprofit Beacon Group is building a valuable employment partnership with Hexagon Mining, a division of Hexagon delivering a holistic, data-driven approach to integrating, automating, and optimizing critical workflows for the mining industry. Hexagon Mining has contracted with Beacon Group's WOLVES (Work. Options. Learning. Value. Empowerment. Skills.) and Work Adjustment Training to support kitting, packaging and re-work tasks during crunch situations that have been part of their success for their global mining operations.

Disability Pride Month, celebrated every July, is an opportunity to honor the history, achievements, experiences, and struggles of the disability community. Celebrate Disability Pride Month with Beacon Group, Hexagon, and the many other businesses across the country who proudly employ people with disabilities.

"While the WOLVES program is young, its principal goals and work setting have been present at Beacon Group for decades," says Natalya Brown, President/CEO of Beacon Group. "Our partnership with a global player like Hexagon brings much needed work opportunities to the people we serve and we are honored to celebrate this partnership during Disability Pride Month."

Beacon Group's WOLVES program offers work opportunities and vocational training to people with significant developmental disabilities in a supported environment that builds work skills, relationships, and offers opportunities for progressive moves towards more independent employment. Work Adjustment Training is a 90-day on-the-job training program for people with behavioral health diagnoses and/or members of Vocational Rehabilitation. Together, these programs create an integrated and supported work environment for people with disabilities.

"Beacon has provided us with excellent service and support, their knowledge and expertise of many aspects of production has become a great asset to Hexagon," says Juan Montellano, Senior Procurement Agent at Hexagon Mining.

Creating a successful employment partnership requires willingness and vision from businesses that value disability inclusion to place trust in organizations like Beacon Group to support the work program and the workers. However, when it happens, the value is undeniable for the disability community.

SOURCE Beacon Group