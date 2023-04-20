In Celebration of Earth Day, ShopGoodwill.com® Launches The #CreateOpportunity Initiative

With a 24-year History to Prove It, the Online Sustainable Shopping Platform Continues to Raise Awareness Through Community, Creators, and the Upcycling Movement

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopGoodwill.com®, the first and largest nonprofit e-commerce auction platform, announces the new #CreateOpportunity initiative. The organization will partner with artists, creators and the upcycle community to launch a campaign that raises awareness around the impact of online sustainable shopping. Consumers can join the movement by sharing how they will create and give items a second life. They will be celebrated by a community of more than 2,500 Goodwill stores nationwide to help inspire millions of sustainable shoppers.

ShopGoodwill.com has pioneered online thrift shopping since its launch in 1999 and has solidified its role as a leader and innovator in purpose-driven online resale. More than 100+ Goodwill organizations sell items on the ShopGoodwill.com platform, and more than 90% of an item's final purchase price goes back to the Goodwill seller's local community in support of job placement programs. Since inception, ShopGoodwill.com will have helped Goodwill stores across the country generate more than $2 billion in revenue to support their mission.

Ben Young is a southern California artist, whose artwork is made by using items bought at ShopGoodwill.com - from brushes to canvases. He is inspired by the circular movement and aims to raise awareness around sustainability and eco-friendly creativity in the art world. His dedication to the cause secured him a place in the coveted Biennale exhibition in Italy.

Following Ben's worldwide recognition, ShopGoodwill.com will launch an Ambassadorship program tied to #CreateOpportunity. This program will further emphasize how using items that have been given a second life can have a positive and lasting impact on individuals and communities. The organization is excited to announce 17-year old artist, Clara Woods , as the first #CreateOpportunity ShopGoodwill.com ambassador. Clara, who suffered a perinatal stroke that resulted in extensive brain damage, has defied all medical odds and found purpose in painting while revolutionizing the modern art scene to welcome a more diverse community of artists. Despite her inability to read, write and speak, Clara has captured the hearts of more than 400K people on TikTok and Instagram , and has sold 750 pieces of art all around the world. By partnering with ShopGoodwill.com, Clara is working to create awareness around online sustainable shopping and how opportunity can be created through adversity.

"For more than 20 years, ShopGoodwill.com has championed cause-based online sustainable shopping to create opportunities. Our new #CreateOpportunity campaign brings together artists, creators and the upcycle community who share in our belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive," says Nicole Suydam, President & CEO of ShopGoodwill.com. "We are thrilled to launch this campaign and encourage more individuals to shop sustainably with purpose, and to use their purchases to empower change and access to opportunity around the country."

For more information about ShopGoodwill.com or the #CreateOpportunity campaign, please visit ShopGoodwill.com/CreateOpportunity

About ShopGoodwill.com

ShopGoodwill.com is the first e-commerce auction platform created, owned and operated by a nonprofit organization. The platform features the largest collection of items from 100+ Goodwills, representing more than 2,500+ Goodwill stores across the country.

The site was designed to provide an engaging online shopping destination that would further the Goodwill mission of helping people with training, education and employment opportunities. Goodwill organizations sell unique items on the site, including art, antiques, collectibles, apparel, jewelry, electronics and more. All revenue from these auction sales fund Goodwill's life-changing workforce development and job placement programs for people.

