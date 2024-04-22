IN CELEBRATION OF EARTH DAY WORLDWIDE BRAZILIAN GLOBAL DJ ALOK, RELEASES "THE FUTURE IS ANCESTRAL" ALBUM IN COLLABORATION WITH ARTISTS FROM EIGHT DIFFERENT LOCAL BRAZILIAN INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES

Album features over 50 musicians with tracks that infuse the vibrant energy of traditional indigenous melodies with the modern vibes of contemporary pop and all royalties from the album go to indigenous communities who co-created the project

Link to Gratis Photos of Alok and the Indigenous Musicians Creating the Album Together

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of global Earth Day this Monday, April 22nd, Brazilian global DJ, producer and humanitarian ALOK, releases his much-anticipated album "The Future is Ancestral." The project is the result of over 500 hours in studio, involving over 50 musicians who shaped the eight tracks sung by various indigenous communities. "The Future is Ancestral" is available on all digital platforms HERE .

The album invites the audience to immerse themselves in a sonic landscape where each track tells a story of innovation, resilience, and cultural resurgence. Listeners will be taken on a journey into the indigenous culture and sounds of Brazil while being transported to new horizons, which is forged around the central message of the importance of preserving indigenous roots.

Listen to "The Future Is Ancestral" Here

The collection of music connects listeners to both nature and culture, with one track "Pedju Kunumigwe" (Guarani Nhandewa) offering an invitation to listen to the sound of birds and nature. "Sina Vaishu" (Yawanawa) speaks about following the path of the ancestors and shifting the way we think. "Yube Mana Ibubu" (Huni Kuin) is an extension of a traditional Brazilian prayer and calls for resistance and survival. "JARAHA" (Guarani-Kaiowá) is a hip-hop song with rap verses about yearning for ancestral homelands. "Canto do Vento" (Kariri Xocó) is a voice of connection with their ancestors and with life. "Rap Nativo" presents the words of a warrior, about their culture and connection with the divine. "Sangue Indígena" (Kaingang) is a battle cry for the preservation of life and indigenous lands. "Manifesto Futuro Ancestral" (Célia Xakriabá) reflects on the Brazilian cultural origin and brings forth the strength of indigenous words in their struggle and poetry.

"I feel honored to be able to serve as a platform to amplify the voices of indigenous ancestry. "The Future Is Ancestral' is not just a musical project; it is a movement to reforest the imagination of our society and its perception of indigenous peoples and the importance of their presence in multiple territories," explains Alok.

The project was initiated in 2021, and some of its songs have already made appearances at international events such as Global Citizen Live (2021), at the official United Nations headquarters in New York for the pre-opening of Climate Week (2022 and 2023), and most recently, the album's pre-launch at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, "The Future Is Ancestral" has been recognized by UNESCO as a relevant action for the "International Decade of Indigenous Languages." The work reaffirms the importance of Indigenous people occupying various social and cultural spaces within society.

As ALOK gears up for his forthcoming world tour, he's set to take the stage this Saturday, April 20th, captivating a massive audience of 1 million attendees on a pyramid-shaped stage. Adding an extra layer of significance, this performance aligns with the national indigenous people holiday, commemorating a pivotal national hero and the resistance against Portuguese colonial rule. It's poised to be an unforgettable celebration, combining music with historical reverence.

All profits from "The Future Is Ancestral" album will go to the Indigenous artists and communities who co-created the project and whose traditional chants and music celebrate their deep, ancient relationship with music and nature. You can learn more about the entire "The Future Is Ancestral" project here: https://thefutureisancestral.squarespace.com/

The album was produced by Alok with Fernando Garibay, the GRAMMY-award winning and nominated songwriter as the Executive Producer. Co-producers for the project include Daniel Padilla, Ramiro Padilla. Gustavo Leal [Koen], and João Cruz. The album was mixed by Rob Rettberg, while the Dolby Atmos/Spatial Audio Mix is by Rafa Sardina.

About Alok:

DJ Mag's #1 Latin American DJ in 2023, Alok is a bonafide dance music superstar and philanthropist holding the title of the second biggest Instagram following of any electronic artist globally, with 28 million fans. On Spotify, Alok recently regained the title of most listened-to Brazilian artist in the world on Spotify with more than 32M monthly listeners and 6 billion streams. He is also the the only Brazilian to make the "Billboard Dance 100" and was named one of the 500 most influential people in Latin America in 2022 by Bloomberg Linea. Performing some 320 shows on five continents yearly, Alok is widely regarded as one of the most influential Brazilian artists of all time and is experiencing his breakout moment globally. He has worked with and lent his remix work to some of the most widely recognized artists including The Rolling Stones, Zara Larsson, Jason Derulo, Tove Lo, Ava Max and more. He won the "Best Remix" award at the 2020 International Dance Music Awards for his hit remix of the Meduza's single 'Piece of Your Heart' and also partnered with global pop sensation Dua Lipa for the official remix of her hit single 'Physical.' In 2021 he collaborated with Grammy award-winning pop sensation John Legend on 'In My Mind', with renegade vocalist John Martin, as well as lending his craft to remix multi-platinum, #1 artist Ed Sheeran. Alok had a hugely successful 2022 with the announcement of his debut Ibiza residency at Hï Ibiza, and the release of the smash hit of the Summer 'Deep Down" alongside Ella Eyre, Kenny Dope and Never Dull. The song reached #1 on the Billboard Dance Chart for 4 weeks in a row. Following that, Alok joined forces with multi-platinum singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding and British DJ/Producer Sigala for the dance-pop anthem 'All by Myself.' The track saw tremendous success on global radio; especially in Europe where it stayed in the top 10 European airplay charts for multiple weeks in a row. The superstar DJ has continued that momentum into this year and began 2023 with a bang when he teamed up with multi-platinum singer/songwriter James Arthur for the disco-inspired house track, 'Work With My Love,' which has been wildly successful around the world with over 90 million streams on Spotify alone. He continued the year with his Summer EP 'Alok Club Series 2023' that included 'Over Again' with UK duo Solardo and 'Mami Mami.' To cap off that project, he collaborated with world famous DJ/producer Steve Aoki on the new club single, '2 Much 2 Handle,' along with making major stops on his global tour including Mexico, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Vancouver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, China, and headlining EDC Las Vegas.

Connect With Alok: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Website | Spotify | YouTube | TikTok

SOURCE Alok