In Celebration of Military Appreciation Month, Resort for a Day Launches 10% Military Discount on Day Passes

New year-round offer honors active-duty service members and veterans with exclusive savings on resort experiences worldwide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Military Appreciation Month, Resort for a Day, the largest provider of resort day passes for cruise travelers, is launching a 10% military discount program May 1, 2026. Verified active-duty service members and veterans will receive 10% off all Resort for a Day passes.

Resort for a Day

The initiative underscores the company's commitment to expanding access to resort experiences while honoring those who have served. Through Resort for a Day, military members can access top-rated resorts in cruise destinations worldwide, with amenities including pools, beaches, dining and spa services at a discounted rate.

"We are incredibly grateful for the sacrifices made by our military personnel and their families," said Lynn Walters, director of Resort for a Day. "By introducing this offer during Military Appreciation Month, we're proud to thank those who serve—and help them take a well-earned break to unwind and recharge."

The discount will be available on all bookings starting May 1st. Eligible customers can verify their military status during the booking process to receive the offer.

Resort for a Day continues to expand its portfolio of partner resorts, offering curated shore-day experiences for cruise passengers in destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico, the Mediterranean and beyond.

For more information or to book a resort day pass, visit resortforaday.com.

About Resort for a Day

Resort for a Day is the largest provider of resort day passes for cruise travelers, offering access to top-rated resorts in more than 30 cruise destinations worldwide, including the Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda, Mexican Riviera, Hawaii and the Mediterranean. Part of World Travel Holdings, the company allows travelers to easily book day access to resort amenities such as pools, beaches, dining and spa facilities, without the need for an overnight stay, making it a convenient way to enhance any cruise itinerary. resortforaday.com.

Media Contact:

Lakecia Gayle

Public Relations Specialist

Resort for a Day

[email protected]

617-587-6751

SOURCE WORLD TRAVEL HOLDINGS